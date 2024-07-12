Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham was recently shown love by NYSC members in Oyo state

A video made the rounds of the movie star on a movie set when a large crowd of NYSC members waited to see her

The youngsters’ reactions after they met the film star warmed hearts online, considering Toyin’s recent ordeal with online bullies

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham is back in the news after receiving love from a group of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

Recall that the movie star was recently at the centre of online controversy when she took action against her social media bullies. This degenerated into young Nigerians attacking her reputation and source of livelihood by reporting her to Netflix and changing her Wikipedia profile.

Only days after that, a video emerged online of Toyin Abraham on a movie set when a large crowd of NYSC members waited patiently to see her. In the clip, the actress, who was in her costume and riding on a horse, approached the youngsters.

Upon sighting the actress, they all let out cheers of excitement and proceeded to give her hugs and big smiles. See the heartwarming video below:

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens below:

iamolayinka_dorcas:

“Thank God she is happy... Nothing Will stop her frm shining.”

nwamboben:

“This is beautiful to watch. She needs those hugs indeed. .”

kitanb:

“Normally this woman is a sweetheart, I mean a complete sweetheart heart from beginning to the end, I have met her personally in different functions.”

divo_divax_closet:

“Thank you for cheering her up guys..God bless you .”

exclusive_temmylorlah:

“Wow thank God ... World best tia... Enemies go just whine...but no Panic you go overcome much love my woman❤️ mum ire Aya ajyemi❤️.”

adorable_princessdolly:

“I love this.”

Lovely.babe42:

“But how can some just be hating on her though? She is playful, hardworking and a giver…. The way she loves and assist people behind closed doors alone ehn, Thank you all for cheering her up because who God has blessed no man can bring down at all. We love you Aya Kolawole Aka (Worldbest) tia.”

royalwears2021:

“God bless Toyin. She needs the smile,hug and laugh.”

kech__up:

“Awwww❤️ this was thoughtful of them.”

mz.bimz:

“Awww Exactly what she needs now. God bless them.”

Liasu.t:

“This so nice she really need this Soo much thank you guys for the❤️❤️.”

Collectionz_by_mayts:

“I trust her she can hug, kiss and peck anyone. She's lovable.”

n_a_fee_s_a_h:

“Awnn, this is so beautiful to watch.”

Ty_clarkie1:

“Toyin is loved ❤️.”

