A young lady finally got to relocate to Canada to reunite with her lover after 4 years of long-distance relationship

In the clip, the lady was visibly emotional as she packed her luggage and got ready to move to the airport

The lady was open enough to disclose that she was going to live with her love after 4 years of blossoming relationship from a distance

After four years of a long-distance relationship, a young lady finally relocated to Canada to reunite with her lover.

In the clip, she is visibly emotional as she packs her luggage and prepares to head to the airport.

Lady reunites with lover. Photo credit: @ayhaoba1

Source: TikTok

She openly shared her excitement about moving in with her love after nurturing a blossoming relationship from afar for all those years, as shown by @ayhaoba1.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple have reunited after being separated for 30 years. Their daughter, @debbienes, excitedly shared the news on TikTok with a clip from their photo shoot.

Lady overjoyed as her husband and 4 children land in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a trending video on TikTok has captured the emotional reunion of a Nigerian family at a Canadian airport.

The mother who had been living in Canada alone was overjoyed as her husband and four children arrived from Nigeria, reuniting the family at last.

The mother's excitement was visible in the video shared by @lovethk4 as she eagerly awaited the arrival of her family.

Source: Legit.ng