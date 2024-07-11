Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta drew the attention of netizens with his recent prayer that was posted online

In the video, the movie star was seen saying heartfelt prayers to God, and he also involved trolls in his special request

Ibrahim Chatta’s words of prayers came amid his colleague Toyin Abraham’s trouble with online bullies

Nigerian actor Ibrahim Chatta appears to have voiced out his frustrations following his colleague, Toyin Abraham’s ordeal with alleged online bullies.

Recall that the Ijakumo filmmaker made headlines after she took action against her alleged online bullies by getting one of them arrested. Several X users took up her case by reporting her to Netflix and also editing her Wikipedia profile.

Peeps react as Ibrahim Chatta curses trolls. Photos: @toyin_abraham, @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis

Source: Instagram

Amid all the drama that ensued, Ibrahim Chatta shared a video of himself saying prayers while on a movie set. As the actor sent his prayer requests to God, other cast and crew members present were heard echoing their amen.

However, what stood out from the actor’s prayers was his last point when he rained curses on people trolling celebrities. In Yoruba, he prayed for it not to be well with them.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Ibrahim Chatta curses trolls

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions from netizens to Ibrahim Chatta’s prayers amid Toyin Abraham’s saga. Read them below:

callme_blackgold:

“The last prayer sweet me.”

testimonyreyna44:

“I love that last prayer .”

Damilola5751:

“My zaddy is really stressed chaii.”

olawunmiayaoba:

“Well done Broda mi.”

official_kunleagbaje:

“Short and sharp...Ameen.”

Theolaiyatemitope:

“As it should be! Amen!”

wolima_n:

“How can someone be this hardworking, putting all resources to entertain and educate others,yet someone who is nobody will just be typing rubbish to tarnished their image,why why, let celebrate people hardwork, let show love and not bitterness,you sir down and get relax with good movies, how do you think they are able to create those beautiful movies, they need their mental health stable at all times, not things that will damage them.”

raymond_agaba1:

“Thank you for all you do for humanity in general. You are appreciated and love sir❤️.”

Ibrahim Chatta celebrates Toyin Abraham

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ibrahim Chatta caused a buzz on social media following his comments about his colleague, Toyin Abraham.

In a video shared on his official Instagram page, the celebrated actor was on set with Toyin Abraham. They were surrounded by crew members when he gave a speech about his colleague.

Chatta made sure to give Toyin her flowers by acknowledging her impact on his life. He described her as an amazing person who has brought value to his life.

