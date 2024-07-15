Over the last few days, there has been so much agitation on social media about hunger, the high cost of living, inflation and expensive foodstuffs across Nigeria

However, these cries have been met by a fervent group on social media who have been tagged the "Yoruba Ronus", but using that term, is it right? Also, who coined it

Legit.ng, in this article, will be doing a bit of an exposé about the father of Nigerian theatre and content creation, Sir Hubert Ogunde, the man who coined the term "Yoruba Ronu"

The country's state of affairs over the last 12 months has been quite challenging for most Nigerians. Over the previous eight months, Nigeria has witnessed double-digit inflation and an astronomical rise in the cost of living and FX, while the minimum wage remains at N30,000.

A group on social media has, however, stood resolute with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the hope that he would steady the ship and turn things around.

Get to know the meaning of the phrase Yoruba Ronu and why Sir Hubert Ogunde coined and how it affects President Tinubu. Photo credit: @officialasiwajubat/@yorubahistory

Source: Instagram

This group have come to be known as "Yoruba Ronus". The term was first used after a long time during the 2023 elections to awaken a nationalistic movement within the Yorubas.

But over the last few months, the phrase has been bastardised and used to derogate.

Sir Hubert Ogunde coined the word, and many recognise him as the pioneer of the modern-day theatre, acting, and the content-creating industry.

In this article, Legit.ng intends to analyse the word Yoruba Ronu, why it was coined by Sir Ogunde, and what it meant then and what it means now. Also, who is Sir Hubert Ogunde:

Who is Sir Hubert Ogunde?

Baba Ogunde, as many veteran Nigerian actors now call him, was born in 1916 in Ososa, Ijebu Ode, in modern-day Ogun state.

He was a Nigerian actor, playwright, theatre manager, and fantastic musician. Ogunde started his career as an actor and playwright in 1944 when he produced his first theatre production, Garden of Eden, which the old Anglican church financed.

Afterwards, he went on to create several stage plays, theatre productions, and the old big disks "Cellufoam." Some of his famous works include Festac 77, Sango, Orisa, and many other great productions.

Some of the great filmmakers and actors who worked with Hubert Ogunde include Iya Rainbow, Taiwo Hassan aka (Iya Awero), Ishow Pepper, Oga Bello, Ade Love (Kunle Afolayan's father), Baba Sala, Charles Olumo aka Ajigijaga, and many others.

Where did Yoruba Ronu originate from?

The film Yoruba Ronu was released in 1964, along with a soundtrack of the same name.

It was released by Ogunde to send a message to the people of South West Nigeria amid the strife for political power between the former Premier of the South-Western region, Samuel Ladoke Akintola, and Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

When the play was released in 1964, it got Sir Ogunde in trouble with Premier Samuel Ladoke Akintola. It should be noted that Sir Hubert Ogunde was a great ally of Chief Obafemi Awolowo; he was known as an Awoist.

However, after Yoruba Ronu was released in 1964, Sir Ogunde's theatre was banned for two years across the Western region because of the film's message.

Lt. Col. Adekunle Fajuyi lifted the ban on February 4, 1966, after the coup of January 15, 1966.

What does Yoruba Ronu mean?

In a literal translation, "Yoruba Ronu" means "Yorubas Think." Sir Ogunde's 1964 song and film were broken down to send a message to the Yorubas not to be played by the other nations in Nigeria, especially the Northern and South Eastern regions.

The film addressed the discord between the two Yoruba political leaders of that time, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Samuel Ladoke Akintola.

SL Akintola defeated Awolowo to emerge as the Premier of South Western Nigeria then. But when the coup of 1964 happened, SL Akintola was killed at his home in Ibadan, while Awolowo was thrown in jail.

The song and film Yoruba Ronu became more significant because the strife between two of Yoruba's greatest leaders caused them to lose control of the Nigerian parliament to the NCNC and NPN of Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe and Alhaji Ahmadu Bello.

After the ban on film was lifted, it became widely accepted, and its message resonated more with the Yorubas.

How Yoruba Ronu is now been interpreted

It has gained widespread connotations after Yoruba Ronu was first used by Dayo Isreal, the All Progressive Congress youth leader, during the 2023 elections.

It has been misinterpreted and is now constantly used as a derogatory phrase to bash Yorubas. Lately, a particular social media activist has even slammed it as a terrorist organisation.

Yoruba Ronu is a phrase used to awaken the nationalistic consciousness of the South West people of Nigeria, and it is not a terrorist group.

