The Republican guard commander, a former sports minister, and a businessman, have all been arrested and detained by the Republic of Benin prosecutors on suspicion of plotting a "coup d'etat" in the French-speaking nation

According to Elonm Mario Metonou, the special prosecutor at Benin's court for financial crimes and terrorism, the alleged coup was planned for Friday, September 27

there have been several military coups in West and Central Africa since 2020

Porto-Novo, Benin Republic - Benin Republic's prosecutor have said a former sports minister, Oswald Homeky, and a prominent businessman have been detained on suspicion of plotting a coup.

As reported by Reuters, Homeky was caught after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, while handing over six bags of cash totalling 1.5 billion West African CFA francs ($2.5 million) to the head of the republican guard.

Legit.ng reports that the commander also oversees President Patrice Talon's security.

Elonm Mario Metonou, the special prosecutor at Benin's court for financial crimes and terrorism, said the alleged coup was planned for Friday, September 27.

Metonou said on Wednesday, September 25:

"It appears the Republican Guard commander in charge of the president's security was engaged by the minister Oswald Homeky and Olivier Boko in order to carry out a coup by force on September 27, 2024."

Africa has experienced at least seven coups since August 2020.

According to some analysts, a lack of democratic dividends for the population is the major reason why coups have been welcome in Africa.

Although critics have said military coups have placed democracy in Africa at a critical juncture, the ruling military junta in Gabon, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, and Guinea, have remained defiant.

