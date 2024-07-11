Nigerian singer Rema was captured on video speaking about the impact of his senior colleagues in the music industry

The music star showed great appreciation to Fela, Don Jazzy and others for paving the way for him

According to Rema, he has enjoyed immensely from the benefits of their work

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor aka Rema triggered reactions from netizens over a video of him speaking of his senior colleagues in the industry.

In a video that was shared on Twitter (X) by @OlamideOfficial, the Iron Man star was heard giving his music OGs their flowers.

Rema named several of his senior colleagues, including Fela, Don Jazzy, 2baba, Dbanj, Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and more, as he appreciated their work before he became a big name in the industry.

According to Rema these sets of musicians were even the first ones to start flying private jets and selling out stadium shows. Speaking further, the 24-year-old singer said that he enjoyed the benefits of their hard work and owes it to them to open doors for others as well.

In his words:

“They were the first even flying private jets before any of us, they were the first doing stadium shows before any of us but it had to take generations to generations to start opening doors. We finally got the attention we’ve been working so hard for decades. I won’t lie, getting in the game, I enjoyed the benefit of their hard work and I feel like it’s an unconscious responsibility for me to open doors as well.”

See the video below:

