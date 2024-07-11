Hilda Baci has caused a stir with the video she made while dancing to Wizkid's new song 'Diamond'

In the clip, she was seen shaking her back side to the rhythm of the song as she made a recording of what she was doing

She was untangling her hair while staring at her phone in her hand, her action generated reactions among fans

Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has made a video to show off her endowment and shared it on social media.

In the recording, the Guinness World Record breaker was seen holding her phone as she vibed to the latest song of Afro beat singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid.

Hilda Baci was shaking her waist as she seemed carried away by what she was checking on her phone.

Hilda Baci shows off shape in viral video. Photo credit @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Hilda Baci plays with her hair

In the video, the lady, who marked the first anniversary of her feat months ago, played with her hair by untangling them.

She was wearing a black sport sweat.

See the video here:

Reaction trails Hilda Baci's video

Legit.ng captured the reactions of fans to the viral video. Here are some of the comments below:

@boy_jimmi_:

"So ? I vibe to it everyday.'

@illegal_wealth:

"Make Bigwiz give hilda belle make everywhere bust."

@official_gladd:

"Wetin u want us make we do."

@ramsey_joshh:

"Ah so wetin happen nawaoo."

@emmzy_dre__:

"Heavy duty."

@googlepixeldistributor:

"Who can give Hilda phone number."

@olowoh_kesh_:

"Big Wiz to the world."

@drino5376:

"Lmao and so ? I dey jam it now self."

@mynameis_oba:

"Ok next."

@shoes_by_demokraft:

"And what is she trying to cook."

