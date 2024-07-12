A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after styling the mother of Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke

In the video, she gushed over her fantastic handwork, noting that she transformed the woman to perfection

Netizens who watched the video stormed the comments section to applaud the talented stylist for the great job

A Nigerian stylist has gone viral after displaying her stunning handiwork on the mother of Chioma Adeleke, the wife of singer Davido, during her daughter's nuptials.

Davido and his beautiful wife, Chioma, tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony in Lagos state, Nigeria.

Lady who styled Chioma's mother goes viral Photo credit: @larasallure/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady who styled Chioma's mother displays talent

The stylist took to her TikTok account @larasallure to share a video showcasing her remarkable skills, which left many viewers in awe.

She had transformed the woman into a total beauty, and her excitement was visible as she showed off her work.

While displaying the stunning look, she gushed over her handiwork, clearly thrilled with the result.

She captioned the video:

"POV: You were asked to style the mother of the bride. Chivido2024. Mother of the bride styled to perfection."

Reactions as Chioma's mother's stylist displays talent

The TikTok video prompted many comments from netizens, who praised the stylist for her exceptional talent.

@Racheal Ebere Chukwu said:

"Na only you go answer this question. Where is this woman from."

@susana reacted:

"I really love how this family avoids drama."

@Meekyfq stated:

"Beautiful."

@Bolatito wrote:

"Baddest."

@MamaT said:

"Weldon dear."

@SaundersClothing said:

"Looks graceful just like her daughter."

@_Sandras_Empire asked:

"Is that chioma’s brother behind mummy?"

@Housai Diallo said:

"Gorgeous woman."

@adaoramma said:

"God don really butter una bread o. Money dey."

@BIG ETHEL added:

"President General amongst the nations."

Watch the video below:

Stylist shows off her creative skill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hairstylist, Grace, proved nothing could limit her, and she took her hair-making craft seriously.

The lady has one hand and effectively uses it to give her clients some beautiful styles that leave them happy. Her physical challenge could not stop her from achieving her dreams.

Source: Legit.ng