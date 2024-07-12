The Nigerian music industry is a saturated space in the entertainment sector, owing to the rising number of creatives in the country

For this reason, music artists like Portable Zazu and others had to find ways to distinguish themselves from others creatively

This has given rise to several mysterious looks becoming subjects of controversy across the industry

The music industry is filled with creatives who have gone the extra mile to put Nigeria on the global map. These individuals are distinguished by their uniqueness in terms of their music, style, fashion sense, and overall appearance.

While we find some rather intriguing, we have wondered why others have gone with mysterious looks. This content concentrates on Gdzilla, Jonzing World’s new signee, and four others who are mysterious in appearance.

Nigerian artists with distinct appearances. Credit: @gdzillaonline, @portablebaeby

1. Gdzilla stunned us with his mask

By now, you’re wondering who Godzilla is. Jonzing world boss D’prince shocked the entertainment industry on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, after he unveiled his latest signee, Charles Enebeli, popularly known as Gdzilla.

Many of us remember the movie Gdzilla, the reptilian monster who got awakened. Never did we think he’d be reincarnated as a Nigerian musician. Gdzilla’s appearance is characterised by a unique dark mask carved as a reptile.

Several pictures circulated cyberspace at the time and, of course, evoked a ton of reactions online.

2. Ruger’s eye patch remains a wonder

Ruger is another Jonzing world member whose unique look and talent earned him a limelight spot.

The leader of Ru Nation, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, rose to prominence in 2021 following his debut hit song, Bounce. He has since released hit songs that have racked up numbers on the charts.

Not only does Ruger wear a patch over his left eye, but he also rocks hot pink hair. When asked for the reason behind his looks since he isn't blind in one eye, he said it's "a sign of respect for someone."

Although he is now rumoured to have exited the label, he has sustained prominence in the industry, constantly racking up hits.

3. Lagbaja’s looks is GOATED, one we all love

As the name implies, "Lagbaja" in Yoruba means someone, anyone…mysterious, right? We thought so, too. Lagba, whose birth name is Bisade Ologunde, is a name that signifies prominence in the music industry and is one of the first to do it. His unique blend of sounds resonates with every age and class.

The singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist who sings in English and Yoruba Languages wore masks during performances, making him seem unknown for the longest time. Because he remained mysterious, he used it to his advantage.

We all loved and looked forward to his jams, especially as he loved to be called Omo Baba Mukomuko.

4. Portable's look always amazes his fans

You'd be right to call him Portable, Zazuu, Wahala, Ika of Africa, Baboon, and many more; these are not diss titles but ones the street crooner himself consented to and owned with his full chest.

Habeeb Okikiola is a sensational musician who found his footing in the industry after Poco Lee and Olamide influenced his hit track, Zazuu.

The singer's distinct appearance always stands him out from the crowd. Potable's haircut and hair colour sequence remains a wonder to date. However, his rather dramatic personality keeps him relevant at all times.

One thing about the Zeh nation boss is that he is unapologetic about his looks. Many have called him names, but he is never fazed.

5. Kcee's Ojapiano fueled his love for masks

Following the traction garnered by his 2023 hit single, Ojapiano, Kcee decided it was time we stopped seeing his face for free and joined the Balaclava gang.

Although shortlived, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, Kcee, covered his face for a while, making him look mysterious.

