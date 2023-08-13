A Nigerian lady who thought she had met Portable hugged him without knowing that the man was a lookalike

After meeting the lookalike, the lady said the moment was an exciting one for her, and she felt so happy

Nigerians wondered what Portable reactions would be if she saw the video of the man behaving like him

A Nigerian lady saw a Portable lookalike and thought the man was the singer. She even hugged him.

Before she met the singer, she was shown his picture, asking if she knew him and she replied that he was Portable.

The lady was very happy, not knowing he's a lookalike. Photo source: @portablelookalike

Lady met Portable lookalike

The lady said she would be delighted if she saw him right there. When she finally saw the Portable lookalike, she laughed in amazement and hugged him.

She said she felt excited seeing him. Many people who reacted to her video said she fell for the deception. The video was shared by @portablelookalike.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bluewaves said:

"Who else thought that guy wearing a brown hoodie is the supposed Portable?"

Certified of Lagos said:

"Portable never get una time."

Seylola said:

"Someone said this is not portable say na rechargeable."

Rachealino wondered:

"But why be say na only celeb Dey get look alike."

Jerry said:

"Ahahahahahah. The girl de fear . If na Davido or wiszkid or Rema she for too happy."

Titisplendor_22 said:

"In portable voice : you won steal my face wahala wahala wahala."

ALAGA said:

"Even if nah the real portable self u call for this kind thing e go come."

Fifesart said:

"Portable when he sees this you wan rip me.... them wan rip me."

Oluwasheyi Ayomide said:

"Aba made potable."

Bishop Babylon said:

"Una dey disgrace portable for here cox de girl is not excited seeing portable and she even denied being his fans."

