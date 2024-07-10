A video which captured triplets dancing and hitting the doughie on the hallway with enthusiasm has gone viral on TikTok

A video capturing triplets dancing with enthusiasm and doing the "dougie" in a hallway has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip begins with the only male among them, dressed in all black with a face cap, dancing excitedly.

Triplets make doughie dance in the hallway. Photo credit: @mayaevans33

Source: TikTok

The other two, both female and dressed in comfortable, eye-catching outfits, join in with similar moves to their triplet brother, as shown by @mayaevans33.

Doughie dance

The Dougie Dance is a hip-hop dance move that originated in Dallas, Texas in the 1990s.

It’s characterized by swaying the hips and leaning back while passing a hand through or near the hair on one’s own head.

The Dougie has gained popularity and has been featured in music videos and viral social media content12.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Brianna said:

“Max been practicing all his life for this moment.”

Mikkie wrote:

“Max was like yeahhhhhhh it’s my time.”

Litebrite2331 commented:

“Max got it!!”

Mike Mills also commented:

“Had to be Meg.”

Brown sugar:

“Max for sureeee.”

