The Nigerian social media space was recently set on fire over the arrest of a couple of X (Twitter) influencers by Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham

While many tackled Toyin Abraham for the arrest of the X influencers, more people like Isaac Fayose have come out to defend the actress' actions

In a trending clip shared online by Isaac Fayose, he called for the re-arrest of the X user, noting that Toyin's actions were not out of place after nearly two years of constant bullying

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has been at the centre of a whirlwind storm on social media over the recent arrest of some X (formerly Twitter) influencers.

Toyin Abraham was alleged to have gotten the mother, sister and friends of some X influencers arrested for cyberbullying, defamation of character and death threats.

Businessman Isaac Fayose calls for the re-arrest of X users who bullied Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham. Photo credit: @isaacfayoseoriginal_/@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian Twitter space was set ablaze by the report as many called for the boycott of Toyin Abraham's movies while demanding the release of the X influencers she got arrested.

Isaac Fayose defends Toyin Abraham's actions

While many were against Toyin Abraham's actions to arrest the X influencers who allegedly defamed her and threatened to kill her son, Isaac Fayose has come out to defend the actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the trending clip, he noted that Toyin Abraham had suffered too much at the hands of Obidients because she didn't support Peter Obi during the 2023 elections.

Isaac Fayose stated the different types of abuse and cyberbullying Toyin had to endure over the last 18 months from Obidient just because she publicly supported President Tinubu.

Watch Isaac Fayose's video below:

Reactions as Isaac Fayose defends Toyin Abraham

Here are some of the comments that trailed Isaac Fayose's video:

@bhembo.steven:

"Ahahahahah……..wait ooo Bros…..Che Toyin collect money or he no collect money?"

@vdj_lambato:

"But Toyin said Tinubu told her some beautiful agendas about the country na why she ask her fellows to vote."

@ifeanyianyico:

"My problem with you is that I don’t know where you stand."

@olaoyefatimat:

"I like the fact that you always stand for the truth, everyone have the right to vote for whoever they want."

@aderonke1199:

"Honestly it's just so sad how they have bul#ied Toyin for over 1 year. Those Obi supporters are just something else. What would have Peter Obi done differently if he was the president cos I honestly don't understand anyone...."

@trippleb_collections_backp:

"God bless you sir, everyone has there right to vote for whoever they want."

@mabelogieva:

"The same thing goes to Yul Edochie and Judy Austin Yul Edochie ❤️❤️❤️❤️. They should arrest those bullying them for the past 2years...."

@philibusmamza:

"Exactly. why the bullying? After all our president is doing well."

@gonzagadgreat:

"Why only Atiku and Obi? Mention the other 15 candidates also. They deserve to get a mention."

@sabu22films:

"Always on the side of oppression."

@wakyoracle_:

"Most of them never face they are own family problems finish, nah Toyin be they are problems…. Most of them have Evil heart."

Toyin Abraham speaks on featuring Emeka Ike in 'Malaika'

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Toyin Abraham shared why she decided to take a huge risk by bringing her senior colleague Emeka Ike back to Nollywood.

The mother of one shared why she did it while speaking with Morayo Afolabi-Brown on the TVC morning show, "Your View."

Toyin noted that she believes Emeka Ike deserves a second chance and was the best person to interpret the role given to him on Malaika.

Source: Legit.ng