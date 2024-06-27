The drama between VeryDarkMan, Iyabo Ojo and Obi Cubana, has taken another turn on social media

This time around, controversial singer Portable waded into the matter after VDM dragged Obi Cubana

Portable lambasted VeryDarkMan for his actions, and his video raised hilarious comments

Shortly after online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, lambasted celebrity businessman Obi Iyiegbu ‘Cubana’ on social media, controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, reacted to it.

Recall that the drama between VDM and Obi Cubana started after the businessman called for people to stop enabling the online critic by posting him.

Portable dragged VDM after he criticised Obi Cubana. Photos: @portablebaeby, @verydarkblackman, @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

This came after VDM lambasted Iyabo Ojo, her husband Paul O Okoye, and other celebrities on social media.

During an Instagram live session, Portable rained curses on VeryDarkMan for daring to insult his ‘boss’. According to the Zazu star, Obi Cubana helped his life when he made him a brand ambassador for one of his products.

Portable recounted how he made so much money from the deal and started bagging more endorsements as a result.

In the final part of the video, the singer asked VDM why his own father did not also hustle to become rich.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Portable blasting VDM

Read what some netizens had to say about Portable defending Obi Cubana and dragging VeryDarkMan below:

Tunnex68:

“One bullet many collect.”

adebiyi.oluwatoyin.311:

“U no dey insult people wey pass you?? Omo eran.”

prince_deyung:

“This boy.”

Zaynarb_beauty_empire:

“Ferry dark man.”

avril8th_place:

“After wedding na wahala remain I don tire.”

Liciagreat:

“Dumping them bcos they Stan VDM is a very valid reason.”

Sommybobo:

“How many boss this Werey get?”

Blackdiamond_temi:

“Them b d same.”

el_mubaaarack:

“I go dey expect the song wey you compose for VDM by noon.”

_daniel_joe:

“If to say mouth odor Dey pass through screen we for don die for portable hand.”

Cubana Chiefpriest warns VDM at Davido's wedding

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest, who is Davido's bestie, shared the same table with VeryDarkMan and footballer Victor Osimhen at the Chivido 2024 wedding.

During a funny conversation with the controversial activist, Chiefpriest warned VDM against calling out anyone who attended the star-studded event.

VDM, who seemed to get the message, was seen smiling sheepishly.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng