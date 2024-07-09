Verydarkman has reacted to what David Hundeyin said about him in a post he uploaded on his X handle

The investigative journalist had said that the activist was an opportunist after he was compared by the interviewer

In the video made by VDM, he spared no words in describing Hundeyin as he told him to return and fight in Nigeria

Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the interview granted by investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, where he was called out.

Legit.ng had reported that Hundeyin was a guest on a show when the interviewer compared him with the activist. He was later told to share his thoughts about VDM, as he called him an opportunist.

Reacting to what Hundeyin said about him, VDM also called the journalist a stowaway, who ran away from fighting in Nigeria.

Verydarman replies David Hundeyin. Photo credit @verydarkblackman/@davidhundeyin

Source: Instagram

He accused him of seeking asylum in Ghana and trying to run to an European country. VDM also claimed that Hundeyin tried to implicate the Nigerian government but was exposed by the Ghanaian government.

VDM compares Hundeyin to cartoon character

In the recording, the man, who likes calling out celebrities, compared Hundeyin to Simba, a cartoon character in 'Lion King'.

He taunted him to come back home so that they can fight for a better Nigeria together.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail Verydarkman's response to David Hundeyin

Netizens reacted to what Verydarkman said. Here are some of the comments below:

@IbehRossy:

"Vdm must you reply every time abeg rest."

@logical_pyper

"VDM I support you on this ,you're right."

@Ab2_abayomi:

"Wotowoto Seasoning."

@erhuvwu_:

"VDM has fell off ."

@luvinxtain:

"There is no comparison between David Hundeyin and Verdarkman. So he should sit these one out and dont cap."

@PrincianoWilly:

"Omo u don waste time cos we no go ever watch this video, we don support vdm against Iyabo and dat girl wey say make Dem leave 1 million for fine girl, but this part wey he chose now don surely scatter himself full time."

@kingydavies:

"Abeg who go tattoo vdm for my thighs."

@goretticus:

"What was that for an ending? This guy na clown."

@niyiofficial:

"This one enter well well."Run Simba, and never return"

@MontegoKay:

"He can never match David taaa."

@ItsOladeni:

"Exactly what David Hundeyin wants, he knows VeryDarkMan will give him the publicity he wants."

Verydarkman drags Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the activist had resumed calling out Iyabo Ojo over late singer, Mohbad's death.

He and Ojo have been at logger heads for a couple of days and have been exchanging words publicly.

In his post, he asked the actress what happened to Mohbad as he claimed that the mother of two was hiding some things from people.

Source: Legit.ng