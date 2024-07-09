Burna Boy's mother and talent manager Bose Ogulu, spilled tea about growing up around Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti

The music entrepreneur, whose father managed the renowned saxophonist, noted things she observed about the Egypt 80's band group

Bose also spoke on understanding artist's weaknesses and more towards successfully managing their talent

Bose Ogulu, mother of Afrobeats international sensation Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has shared how growing up around one of Africa's greatest musicians, Fela Kuti, inspired her career.

In a recent BBC interview, Bose Ogulu revealed that she learned valuable lessons about artist management despite spending only a short time with Fela and his crew (Egypt 80).

Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu talked about growing up with Fela's band. Credit: @thenamix, @felakuti

She explained that even at a young age, she understood that Fela's manager, Benson Idonije, who is her father, had more responsibilities than the artist. These responsibilities included paying the band members and handling various tasks.

Bose highlighted that her father managed the crew and that all of the saxophonist's band members sought him out rather than Fela.

She emphasized the importance of proper management for an artist, stating that it has significantly influenced her current profession in artist management.

Watch her speak below:

Burna Boy's interview spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bernadette.eze:

"I like what you do, well done, being the powerhouse behind our kids."

goodwillash14:

"Very pretty eloquent and classy lady."

olamileanongod1:

"Uhm ! It's showing in Burna career."

@heismacha:

"She spoke very well. That's what i keep saying about Davido's Management no offense. The Management/crew are like your part, they're also responsible on how you shape as an artiste. if you keep a circle of people who don't envolve and ain't organised everything will be disjointed."

@StfuRichyy:

"She’s speaking fact and you can see the evidence of what she’s saying in Burna Boy’s life, I mean take a look at how well organized his team are, it’s can only be her, Mama Africa Giant."

@simplyjeez:

"She speaks so welland the resemblance between mama and child is just amazing."

@The_PandaClan:

"Na Weytin dey help people like wizzy n Burna be that, management wey dey responsible."

