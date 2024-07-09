Candy Bleakz, a tomboy Nigerian fast-rising singer and performer, has shared her thoughts while on the Honest Bunch Show

Blessing Akiode disclosed the struggles of the average female artist in the entertainment industry

According to Wale crooner, female artists do not show support to one another like the male folk do

Candy Bleakz, whose real name is Blessing Akiode, has given an insight into what it feels like to be a female artist in the Nigerian music industry.

The singer, who is notable for her song, Wale, revealed her struggles as a female guest on Nedu Wazobia's podcast, the Honest Bunch.

Bleakz shared that the average upcoming female artist would find it hard to get the support of an established female artist. She noted that the females do not show love like the male artists do.

What Candy Bleaks said about male artists

While sharing her thoughts, she said she would easily ask a "Bella Shmurda" to jump on a song with her rather than her fellow female artists.

She noted that male folk are more accessible than females. The singer stated that male artists can boastfully say the names of others who have helped them up the success ladder, but it is not the same for females.

Watch Candy speak here:

Fans are a bit confused, as it will be recalled that Simisola Kosoko jumped on the remix of Candy's song Wale.

People react to Candy's revelation

Read how some Nigerian shave reacted to the trending video on Candy Bleakz.

@modamyoungg:

"When tiwa savage was climbing no male supported her."

@metro__bl0g:

"Who’s gonna tell her same female artist she dey talk about nobody was also there for them during their time."

@antisocial_khay:

"But you Dey claim say you be Tom boy na … how you wan dey with female again ?"

@dongo_gram:

"Who she don help?"

@walefund13:

"Candy is really trying in this industry to make it because she said everything about how they snub her in Rema 02 concert."

@oz_abuja_shortlet:

"Tiwa and Ayra got help from jazzy. Simi got help from samklef. Yemi Alade got help from her now boyfriend and also Ozedickus. So what are you saying?"

@midesax:

"You sef bring one out."

Candy Bleakz silences Saida Boj in video

Meanwhile, fast-rising singer Candy Bleakz has pitched in on the N20M controversial statement by Nigerian influencer Saisda Boj.

Candy, whose real name is Blessing Akiode, revealed that ladies are expected to crave financial responsibility from a man as long as she is rich.

She noted that a woman who works hard and pays her bills could confidently decide that she wants to marry a rich man.

