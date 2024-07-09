Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe's former husband Lanre Gentry buzzed the internet with his sweet note to his new wife on her birthday

The businessman shared stunning photographs of woman and appreciated God for her existence in his life

Fans and netizens who came across the intentional post couldn't help sharing their admiration towards Gentry's wife

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe's former husband, Lanre Gentry, is celebrating the birthday of his beloved new wife, Busayo Gentry, as she turned a year older on July 9th.

The businessman shared a video of his woman and showered her with passionate prayers for the new milestone.

The pleased husband declared that his cherished queen is a dream come true and God's answer to his prayers.

Gentry pointed out God's word expressed through his wife and prayed for her to experience glory at every stage of her life.

Expressing gratitude and honour, he professed his love and appreciation for Busayo Gentry as his wife and partner.

"Happy birthday, my love. You are my Queen, you are my jewel. You are dream fulfilled today. I celebrate my dearly beloved friend and my wife. You are God's answer to my prayer in you. I see the word of God expressed as you step into a new age today."

Mercy Aigbe's former husband spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

busayo_gentry:

"Oh my ovaries, thank you so much my bestie ❤️. God bless you for me sir."

kayode.olawale_sekodunbaba:

"Happiest birthday to you our darling wife, here wishing you many more beautiful years filled with joy and happiness Aseyi samodun."

abo_gentry:

"Happy birthday to our own Maya’s mumGod bless and keep you for uswe love you mega."

olori.productions:

"Happy Birthday to my wife! Aseyisamodun loruko Jesus."

cynthia_healthcorner1:

"Happy birthday ma'am...You are blessed and highly favored in Jesus."

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband celebrates their son

Lanre Gentry slammed Mercy as their son Juwon turned 14 today, June 18, 2024.

Gentry shared adorable images of his child and praised him while recounting how much he adores him.

He further accused Mercy Aigbe of attempting to take his kid away from him. The proud father, however, bragged about his financial capabilities and told his son to always meet him whenever he needed help.

