Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh made known her sudden desire to learn more about the Muslim faith

The movie star revealed that living close to a mosque has grown her fondness for the Islamic faith, particularly their first call to prayer of the day

Tonto further revealed her desire to show love and appreciation to the religion as she asked how she could go about it

Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has expressed her deep admiration for Muslims and their dedication to their faith.

Living close to a mosque, Tonto has developed a fondness for the Islamic religion. In a recent social media post, she shared her experience of waking up every day for four years to the serene sound of Islam's first call to prayer, known as the Athan, recited by a muezzin.

Tonto Dikeh expresses interest in Islam. Credit: @tontolet, @abbkar_ai/x

Source: Instagram

Tonto explained how this melodic tune has strengthened her love for God and deepened her devotion.

The thespian highlighted the positive impact the Athan has had on her life and asked for suggestions on unique ways to support a mosque beyond financial donations.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tonto also prayed for all Muslims and expressed her desire to understand the Muslim faith better.

"GOD/ALLAH IS LOVE… I'm deeply touched……(My biggest prayer is to understand the Muslim faith).

"Their dedication and intentionality(if there is a word like this) is worthy of emulation..(I feel like going over to the mosque now to ask why they didn't pray today?"

See her post below:

Tonto's post spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

christabel.obianuju:

"Good morning King T ❤️ your heart is pure may heaven shower you with long life in good health and prosperity Amen."

officialnilequeen_hiba:

"King Tonto.. I am happy u r touched ...the sound is actually amazing .if you don't mind I can tell you more about it and answer some of ur questions. Love u loads.you can help them build a bore hole or dig a well too."

oyinespecial:

"Awesome, even we the Muslim that sound is always a great reminder for us each time we hear it…. What u can donates Quran, kettles, prayer mats, speakers or dig borehole in location where there is no water. God bless you."

ahlam_bakhoor_fragrances:

"You have a Pure Beautiful Heart, I pray you’re More Blessed. You can buy them Generator, or Fuel for a certain time, Fan, AC, Carpets. Or send them Food."

nkoyo_01:

"One thing thrills me about this faith..that commitment to prayers."

iam_____golden:

"Same here, every morning the sound wakes me up. And it’s gives me more reasons to open my Bible and pray as they are praying."

bolajisparks:

"One thing I can say is you have always loved every one regardless of religion. You are just amazing."

slim_sugarsauce:

"The Lord Almighty that we all serve and worship sees your heart and he will definitely bless and grant all of your heart desires......Amen One Love."

aysha_ai_:

"Alhmdulillah I have a Christian friend any time she didn’t see me praying! she ask me why am I not praying today."

Tonto Dikeh complains about her white friend

The actress and politician recently caught the attention of netizens after a long while.

She spoke about her Caucasian friend and what she was made to do.

The screen beauty revealed that she was invited to a Zoom burial ceremony for one of her white friends' cats who died.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng