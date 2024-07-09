Simisola Kosoko is all about making sure her fans are satisfied and keeping them happy at all times

The singer was at the pool with family and friends not too long ago, but her swimsuit seemed to upset many, considering her marital status

The vocalists, however, dimmed it fit to make an apology video to her beloved fans, as well as critics

Nigerian vocalist, songwriter, and singer Simisola Kosoko, widely known as Symply Simi, is in the news over her offence of having too much fun.

The singer recently went to the pool with her husband, family and friends, where she played the trending game '2345678'.

Simi has apologized to naysayers over her swimsuit. Credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Because she was at the pool, she played the game while wearing her swimsuit, and the video went viral. Critics berated the mother-of-one for exposing her body so much despite being a married woman.

See video of Simi at the pool here:

As the loving celebrity that she is, Simi took to social media to film an apology video. According to her, her sister, Iyanu, warned her, but she failed to listen.

She noted that she was sorry to have disappointed her fans and that next time she goes to the pool, she will wear a 'Kaftan.'

Additionally, she noted that she didn't want to give viewers something that would make them look down on her marriage.

Watch Simi's apology video here:

Reactions to Simi's apology

After Simi shared her apology, her followers had a lot to say. Read some of their thoughts below:

@collectionsjessie_kenya:

"Next time swim with your wedding gown ,to respect your marriage."

@don_lavish1570:

"Who sent you before she con dey cry for here mtchew."

@falzthebahdguy:

"I cannot believe you. And you’re supposed to be a mother figure."

@tenientertainer:

"Na damask you for wear."

@moni_boy112:

"Good. So u get small sense go to the gym my dear sister"

@isbae_u:

"I’m just glad you have learnt you lessons , Next time you need to go to a pool , Wear Dungarees Abeg or Abaya."

@worldclasselnas:

"You just don't have a good shape for that outfit."

Simi drags critic over her sound

Singer Simi has made her grievance known to a lady who criticised her new song after sharing a clip of it with her fans.

The lady, known on social media as Zeebaby, asked Simi to change her sound a bit after she heard the song.

In response, Simi took her to the gallows and noted that she did not force her song on anyone while asking her to go after her favourites.

Source: Legit.ng