Omoborty is excited to have found love at last as she shared some pictures from her engagement to her husband

In the caption of her post, she officially presented to her fans Mr and Mrs Olabiyi as she declared her love to her man

The actress noted that she cannot wait to spend the rest of her life loving him and she described him

Actress Biodun Okeowo, better known as Omoborty in the Yoruba movie genre, made fans grow green with envy as shared lovely pictures from her engagement to lover.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress wore aso oke as part of her outfit to her traditional wedding.

In the picture collage she posted, she was wearing a white lace with white headgear, while her husband also wore matching colours too and complimented it with a walking stick.

They posed in front of a limousine, while in another photo, she was sitting in the luxury ride.

Videos from the ceremony also surfaced online as the actress observed all the traditional rites.

Omoborty gushes over husband

In the caption of her post, the actress, who got a car gift from her lover years ago, said she cannot wait to spend the rest of her life loving her man.

According to her, she didn't just marry her lover but her best friend, prayer partner and soul mate. She officially presented Mr and Mrs Olabiyi to her fans.

How fans reacted to the post made by the actress

Netizens reacted to the post by congratulating the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@temilolasobola:

"Thank you Jesus.'

@realmercyaigbe:

"Congratulations my Darling."

@iambimpeakintunde:

"Today is a Blessed day congratulations sis, you waited for this."

@iamcertified_eyinjueledumar:

"Congratulations Sis. This joy and Home is Permanent."

@dipoolajide_official:

"The day of joy and this joy is permanent lagbara Olorun ajoke mi."

@bintaayomogaji:

"Congratulations dear."

@tiwas_savour:

"Big congratulations to you ma. Happy married life."

@funmilayoadelusi:

"Congratulations once again dear. It shall be permanent in Jesus name."

Omoborty shares pre-wedding pictures

Legit.ng had reported that the actress announced her wedding preparations to her US-based lover Adeniyi Olabiyi.

The movie star was spotted in heart-melting pre-wedding photographs with her heartthrob in the collection she shared online.

Biodun's teenage daughter was spotted as she posed for the camera too.

