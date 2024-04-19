Adekunle Gold has penned an adorable message to his wife and mother of his daughter Simi as she clocked a year older today

The talented singer also posted a sweet video of him hyping his woman, who couldn't hold back the smiles

Adekunle Gold's sweet video saw some netizens comparing him to Portable Zazu whose wife also clocked a new age today

Nigerian singer and songwriter Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, or AG Baby, has left online users gushing with his lovely message to his wife Simi, who turned a new age on Friday, April 19.

Adekunle, who was recently spotted with Tunde Onakoya, also shared a video of him hyping the birthday girl, who beamed with a smile.

Adekunle Gold celebrates Simi on birthday. Credit: @adekunlegold @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In his message to his wife, the singer appreciated her for going through life with him as he described her as his heartbeat.

"Magic, my prayer for you today is that you get everything you want and more. You deserve it all. Thank you for going through life with me. Waking up to your gorgeous face reminds me of my blessings. Happy birthday to the heartbeat of my life, my world would be empty without you,"

Slide the post to watch a video of Adekunle Gold hyping Simi below:

Check out Simi's birthday post below:

Fans gush as Adekunle Gold celebrates Simi

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens threw shades at singer Portable who chose to drag his wife on her birthday. Read the reactions below:

esther_shokoya:

"Sebi na better man be this no be portable."

realtemmyd:

"If I am not like this with my wife,forget it I no do."

king_rinah:

"My fellow potatoes gather here."

fair_chocolate:

"If he’s not going to hype me like this! I don’t want."

chillzhimself:

"Omo,… marry songwriter o."

Adekunle Gold shares love experience

Legit.ng also reported that Adekunle Gold asked his fans to share the craziest thing they had done for love.

He went ahead to share his own experience with them. According to him, he once went under the rain to get his love ice cream.

He was drenched in the process and by the time he got to his girlfriend, she said it was another flavour she wanted.

Source: Legit.ng