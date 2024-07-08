Nigerian actress and TikToker Sayyada Sadiya recently broke the internet as reports about her 7th marriage went viral

According to popular blogger and journalist Seun Oloketuyi, Sayyada's first six marriages failed, and the latest crash with Kano star G-Fresh

Months after her marriage with G-Fresh crashed and her divorce confirmed by the customary court, Sayyada married again, and this time, it was with Hon. Babagana Audu Grema

Kano TikTok star and Nollywood actress Sayyada Sadiya recently went viral on social media and reports about her seventh marriage trended online.

Famous blogger and journalist Seun Oloketuyi reported that the Kannywood star recently dissolved her marriage to her sixth husband, G-Fresh.

According to StarNews, the Kano state customary court confirmed the dissolution months before Sayyada Sadiya tied the knot again.

The TikTok star has never been shy about discussing her marriages on social media and sharing her experiences with her followers.

Who did Sayyada Sadiya marry this time?

According to a report by StarNews, Sayyada Sadiya tied the knot again with Hon Babagana Audu Grema.

The wedding was reported to have taken place in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state. According to details in the public space, Sayyada Sadiya's new husband is a politician and serving member of the Borno State House of Assembly.

Hon Babangana Audu Grema is a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and serves the Bama Central constituency in Borno state.

Netizens react to Sayyada Sadiya's 7th marriage

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral news:

@buttylaw:

"Her marriages in the movies or in real life?"

@legacy_faces:

"Good on her, I hope this one works out well for her."

@the_only_agbeke:

"10th time? God is great."

@oyenaike:

"Do I smell a Guinness World Record?"

@filabyonifilaadooge_backupage:

"10th in the movie n the movie go long oo."

@tummy_hairnjewelry:

"10th werin?.... Issokay ooo... Congratulations to her."

@folatob56:

"Congratulations last one."

@wearnfit:

"Eni eleni... me ni olorun wi."

@faith_cakes_and_decorations:

"For this one life?"

@seunkike:

"And some o us never even marry once. God I beg thee."

