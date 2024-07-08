Chioma, the beautiful wife of Davido made a fashion statement while stepping out with her husband to a club

The two went to a club amid the hot drama Sophia and Davido are battling with over the joint custody of their daughter Imade

She was wearing an Alexander Wang's newspaper skirt, and she had a bag made by Chanel with it

Chioma Adeleke better known as Chef Chi has continued living her life amid the drama her husband and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu's are battling with.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido and Chioma had stepped out to go to a club amid the custody battle with Imade's mother.

Price of Chioma's outfit to club surface online. Photo credit @thechefchi

Chioma was seen wearing a newspaper skirt made by Alexander Wang worth N₦787,500.00. She accessorised it with a Chanel black bag worth ₦15,397,500.00.

The mother of two was also seen putting on the neck piece Davido made in honour of his late son, Ifeanyi to the club.

The cost of her skirt and accessory made it online as fans reacted to it.

How fans reacted to the cost of Chioma's wear and accessory

Netizen took to the comments section to react to what was said about Chioma's outfit. Here are some of their reactions below:

@ginahomes_:

"Na why Sophia Dey vex be this, can u pple stop putting these prices.. na why she go collect house 27m."

@beat3c_23:

"She's caring a handbag worth 15m plus buh y'all are complaining about Sophia renting a 27m house."

@angiekampire:

"Her 2 bags can pay someone’s annual rent. Mrs Adeleke respect."

@dunzbabe:

"Big Chi and not the little one purr."

@edilexdiva:

"Big Chi not the lil one."

@fashionmercenary:

"The simplicity."

@abigal_daniels:

"Big chi."

@i.am.myriam:

"She really really need a stylist. She is carying this bag and she still looks poor… how is that even possible!"

@nova.byefya:

"Their headache."

@chiyeremakawinifred:

"Baby girl living her best life."

@nayiir_riri_:

"Boogie boogie o like the way she maintains herself , love you Chi."

