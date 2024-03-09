Chioma Adeleke, aka, Chef Chi has remembered her late son, Ifeanyi who died in October 2022 in a tragic accident

Chioma and Davido were at a restaurant where they were eating out and Chioma was seen wearing the diamond pendant

She wore a black dress and the pendant was dangling down her neck while she was enjoying the company of Davido and some other guests

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, aka, Davido has been spotted eating out at a restaurant with his lovely wife, Chioma Adeleke in the company of some of their friends.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido made a diamond pendant in honour of his late son, Ifeanyi. The singer decided to remember his son in grand style last year by splurging millions of naira to make the pendant.

Chef Chi, as she is fondly called, was wearing the diamond pendant made by Davido. She was garbed in a black dress and the neck accessory was dangling down her neck as she ate.

Chef Chi rocks pendant made in honour of late son. Photo credit @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Davido was seen with some friends

In the clip, Davido and his wife were in the company of some of their friends. They were discussing before their table was served.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

At one point, the afrobeat singer stood up to give a toast to the people on the table with them.

Recall that Davido and Chef Chi lost their son in 2022. He drowned in a pool in the singer's Banana estate house.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of Chioma wearing her late son's pendant. Here are some of the comments below:

@joy_all_over:

"Chom chom bucket."

@sheis__phoebe:

"Why she no go wear am."

@__eberechi_'s:

"My Chi."

@sleeky_veev's:

"Thought that was Ceec for a moment."

@perfectly_cole_:

"Chioma is so fine."

@mizattah':

"Chioma is soo level headed and it’s working for her ."

@bae____pwesh:

"Who want rock am for her before?"

@joyabamba98:

"So hard to forget."

@ivieemiko:

"Aww she’s happy."

@queendarlyn___'s:

"She has this aura, happy for her."

Davido takes Chioma out

Legit.ng had reported that Chef Chi had returned to Nigeria after staying abroad to birth and nurture her twins.

The couple had welcomed a set of twins in 2023. After her return, Davido took his wife out for dinner in the company of Cubana Chief priest.

Davido was seen hailing his wife in the video that went viral.

Source: Legit.ng