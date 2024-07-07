Davido Adeleke’s wife Chioma and one of her super fans buzzed the internet following their recent meeting

David Adeleke, aka Davido’s wife, Chioma Rowland, recently met one of her super fans, who is also a family friend.

The fan, identified as Aramide Oladoyin, an event planner, was ecstatic when she encountered Chioma in what appeared to be a mall.

Upon seeing Chioma, Aramide lifted her up like a child and spun her around. Chioma laughed, feeling at ease with the dramatic display.

Aramide also gushed about Chioma’s beauty, providing a close account of her appearance in real life.

“You’re tall, o, you’re very tall. Ah Chioma, you’re pretty. You’re beautiful. Chioma can do it,” the lady said.

Watch the video below:

Chioma and woman spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

viv_ao:

"AraShow loves Chioma so much."

gladysngu:

"No fall oh, big Chi I beg no fall, mama we love u for loving big Chi."

brenda.awaji:

"Best video have actually seen of chioma."

_andrito:

"I remember her from chiom chiom comments from way back, this wedding period as I didn’t see her I was worried sha."

deejah_fashion_world_and_more:

"She's tall, she can cook,she sabi do, she get good character in Israel voice . Mrs David adeleke keeping her steeze as always."

updateroomblog:

"This is beautiful to watch…. See goddess wey be full package…na forehead the grace dey not only to have a child and wants someone whole life or nothing…"

sylviakanu_chika:

"Composure wan wound am."

