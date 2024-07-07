“Davido’s Wife Is Very Pretty”: Woman Gives Close Review of Chioma’s Beauty, Aura, Video Trends
- Davido Adeleke’s wife Chioma and one of her super fans buzzed the internet following their recent meeting
- The viral footage saw the moment the woman, identified as Aramide Oladoyin, lifted Chioma up like a baby and spun her in the air
- Moments later, the woman would be mesmerized by Chioma’s beauty as she would close details of how she looked in real life
David Adeleke, aka Davido’s wife, Chioma Rowland, recently met one of her super fans, who is also a family friend.
The fan, identified as Aramide Oladoyin, an event planner, was ecstatic when she encountered Chioma in what appeared to be a mall.
Upon seeing Chioma, Aramide lifted her up like a child and spun her around. Chioma laughed, feeling at ease with the dramatic display.
Aramide also gushed about Chioma’s beauty, providing a close account of her appearance in real life.
“You’re tall, o, you’re very tall. Ah Chioma, you’re pretty. You’re beautiful. Chioma can do it,” the lady said.
Chioma and woman spur reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
viv_ao:
"AraShow loves Chioma so much."
gladysngu:
"No fall oh, big Chi I beg no fall, mama we love u for loving big Chi."
brenda.awaji:
"Best video have actually seen of chioma."
_andrito:
"I remember her from chiom chiom comments from way back, this wedding period as I didn’t see her I was worried sha."
deejah_fashion_world_and_more:
"She's tall, she can cook,she sabi do, she get good character in Israel voice . Mrs David adeleke keeping her steeze as always."
updateroomblog:
"This is beautiful to watch…. See goddess wey be full package…na forehead the grace dey not only to have a child and wants someone whole life or nothing…"
sylviakanu_chika:
"Composure wan wound am."
Davido’s Chioma intentionally grinds him on dancefloor
Also, Legit.ng reported that Chioma Rowland Adeleke had people dropping different comments online following a recent hangout.
The couple who recently had a lavish wedding ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, were seen having a private moment at a party. In the viral clip, Chioma intentionally placed her bum on Davido’s groin area as she paddled her waist in the direction she wanted it to move.
The musician was seen enjoying the sensual body movements until he burst out in laughter, and his wife followed suit.
