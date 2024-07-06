Afrobeats singer, Davido, and his wife, Chioma, were seen at a nightclub in Houston, Texas, United States, having fun

The video, which was posted online, came at a time when the Feel crooner was having a child custody battle with his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu

Some netizens were displeased with the video and wondered why they hardly stayed at home to take care of their children

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, decided to chill with his wife, Chioma, at a nightclub in Texas, United States, and the video unsettled some netizens.

Davido and Chioma have fun amid the singer's child custody battle with Sophia. Image credit: @thechefchi, @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The Grammy nominee is currently having a court case over the custody of his first child, Imade, with her mother, Sophia Momodu.

He is seeking joint custody of the child but the mother said she would only permit him to visit because he was unfit to have custody of Imade.

Several reactions have trailed their drama and some netizens noted that if the Unavailable crooner spends most of his time in the club, what time will have to take care of Imade? was

Besides, the singer and his wife have two children (twins) together and their fans wished that they spent more time with the infants.

However, some people had no issue with the couple having fun at the nightclub.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Davido's nightclub video

Several people have reacted to the video. See some of the comments below:

@vyktoriouz:

"From one club to the other. I sincerely hope her kids are properly looked after. Team endurance."

@big__gad:

"This Davido too mumu button."

@_deagram:

"The fact that Chioma always appears so simple and classy is amazing."

@eyebreakdrules:

"If “Unbothered “Was a person. Big Chi Not The Little One!"

@don_bic:

"Na these one's dey drag custody and people are supporting him?"

@isee2c:

"This is who you want her to release Imade to? Who’s raising the twins? Neither parents no dey stay put for house."

@queentommysin:

"Hmmm cho cho cho. Learn to be a wife and mother. Don't be in all events, kids need their moms."

@_dubemm:

"For how long she wan dey man mark Davido like John Terry."

@chelvinabona:

"And you all expect Sophia to leave her only child with them. Haba na."

Davido shares fun photos with Chioma

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido appeared to have moved on from his loss at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Shortly after the news of his loss went viral, the DMW boss took to social media to share new photos with his wife, Chioma.

Davido’s photos with Chioma raised a series of interesting comments from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng