Singer Burna Boy decided he wouldn't let a Davido fan insult him without having a befitting response on X

The fan had insulted him for not having a baby mama drama amid the ongoing issue between Davido and Sophia Momodu over their child Imade's custody

Burna Boy also involved Davido in his response and noted that it was the Feel crooner who was suffering from his baby mama issues

A fan of Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido made his colleague Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, angry after he described him as impotent.

Burna Boy has brutally reacted to a Davido's fan who called him impotent. Image credit: @burnaboyogram

Source: Instagram

The fan (@_Junimill on X) stated that some celebrities are experiencing baby mama dramas and the Last Last crooner does not know what God has done for him because he was unable to impregnate a woman.

Another fan of Burna Boy @jayboysugar brought his attention to the tweet and noted that the singer should handle the issue amicably.

In his response, the Grammy award-winning artiste described @_Junimill as a cockroach. He added that it was the fan's boss, singer Davido, that was going through so many issues and is suffering for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Burna Boy's response came at the same time when he shaded David amid the ongoing child custody drama with his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

According to the singer, Davido is not a worthy example for him. Instead, he chose his colleague Adekunle Gold, who is married to another singer, Simi.

See the fans' post and Burna Boy's responses in the slides below:

Peeps react to Burna Boy's response

Several netizens have shared their take on the fan's statement and the response Burna Boy gave him.

@stansn0w:

"You can’t call a grown up man impotent and expect him to be quiet. Burna cooked him well."

@ifunanya_official:

"We have become so morally decay in this country that someone who is focused on his career and does not want baby mama drama till he is ready to settle down is now called impotent at 33."

@hanskidtoyoureyes:

"What the hell is that third slide? Troll Sophia for what? Be like una dey ment for this fanbase thing o."

@symply_lucia:

"Calling a responsible man impotent, because he want good morals for his kids not wedlock. This 30gb una brain don melt."

@vera_crystal_:

"The 3rd slide is so toxic and it speaks a lot about his fans."

@__datpiscesgirl:

"Davido’s fan are the problem! How did we get to this stage?"

Burna Boy warns Dammy Krane over Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy attracted the attention of many online after he reacted to Dammy Krane's allegations against Davido.

Dammy Krane, in a series of recent tweets, claimed the Unavailable hitmaker was responsible for the death of one of his aides.

Burna, known not to be on good terms with the newly married singer, called Krane to order over his contentious post, as netizens made some interesting observations about his remark.

Source: Legit.ng