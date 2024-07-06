Media personality, Verydarkman, has lent his voice to the ongoing drama between singer Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia

He sent a shout-out to all single fathers who are making efforts to be in their children's lives and shaded men from Edo state

According to the Edo state indigene, he was raised by his mother after his father left and he cited more experiences of some Edo men who don't care about their children

Media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has shared his opinion on the current child custody drama between Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Verydarkman speaks about Imade's decision to keep full custody of Imade.

Source: Instagram

The Feel crooner had filed for joint custody of his first child, Imade Adeleke, but Sophia only permitted him visits. In her defense case, she mentioned that Davido was unfit to have joint custody of his nine-year-old girl because he lost his son Ifeanyi after he drowned in his home.

Verydarkman said he did not blame the mother for using the incident as a point in her case because she had to use all she had to defend herself.

Regardless, he noted that it was quite low for her to do so. He added that it was only Sophia who knew what she went through raising her child and he understands because he was raised by a single mother.

He also advised single mothers to allow the fathers of their children to have access to them because, in the end, it affects the children emotionally.

The media personality also hailed Davido and On-Air-Personality, Oladotun Kayode, aka Do2dtun, for fighting for the custody of their children because if it were to be some men from Edo state, they would abandon their children.

VDM, known for his controversies, also recalled how his mother raised him and his siblings alone after their father left their mum. In the home he moved to when things became tough for them, his guardian was also a woman whose husband left their home.

Peeps react to VDM's video

Several social media users have criticised VDM after he noted his father left his mum while sharing his opinion on the Davido and Sophia drama. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

@modup7932:

"Your mother did a bad job raising you sha."

@bella_smart22:

"So them leave you for your mama? No wonder no fatherly love."

@bleseen__:

"This guy just legit called his mom out for doing a poor job in raising him abi I no hear well."

@jesusbaby969:

"No wonder, you grow up and be insulting people anyhow because of the bitterness from home. Poorly raised."

@callmedamy:

"Must you interfere in everything? Mouth no dey pain you?"

@mrs_fadda_faddaz:

"No reasonable woman or a good mother will support Davido."

@50shadesofshe_:

"Edo men don't leave their kids. Stop projecting your daddy issues on us."

Source: Legit.ng