Tony Kabaka has shared pre-wedding photos on social media as he set to tie the knot with his fiancee

Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, also shared pictures and video from the APC chieftain's photoshoot

Mixed reactions have, however, trailed the pre-wedding photos and videos, with netizens dropping comments about Tony Kabaka's wife

Another wedding is coming as pre-wedding photos of APC chieftain in Edo State Tony Kabaka Adun have emerged on social media.

The politician, who is well known in Edo, shared the pictures on his page and also revealed the wedding theme as "DARATONY2024."

See Tony Kabaka's post below:

Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut shared a fun video from the politician's pre-wedding photo shoot.

Capturing the video, Tunde wrote:

"Introducing the newest couple in town: Tony Kabaka, also known as Don Kabasso will be knotting the ties with his fiancée. @iam_tonykabaka."

Watch the video below:

Isreal DMW, others react

Davido's aide, Isreal DWM who is also from Edo state, shared pictures and a video on his Instastory as he congratulated Tony Kabaka and his fiancee.

See a screenshot of one of his post.

Screenshot of Isreal DMW's post. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Read other reactions below:

official_mr_nice_0:

"Normally women no get spec."

arikeeee_:

"Husband no hard na you dey find Timini."

da_shyboss:

"I be Dey think say na baba mohbad sha…. I too dey drink garri without onions."

princeferdy:

"As a man hussle ooo, make the bag first before chasing woman. Men can marry anytime and have no menopause stage.."

showboi_obulochise:

"Normally them no get spec , make money first , ladies go for less stress , spec dey far from them lol."

sharonchris552:

"His first wife was so lovely anyways what do I know,if this one brings him peace,I wish him happy married life."

Isreal DMW's ex-wife Sheila speaks up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Isreal DWM's ex wife Sheila said she never criticised Israel’s relationship with Davido.

According to her, she only made suggestions to him as a wife.

She explained that she was behind the scenes most of the time, taking their photos and videos.

Source: Legit.ng