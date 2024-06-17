Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare and his new young wife, Ivy Ifeoma, have caused a stir with their recent interaction

A video made the rounds of the couple during an Instagram live when Ivy asked her much older husband if he was crazy

The music star’s reaction to the question, which can be termed rude by many Nigerians, got netizens talking

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare, aka King Rudy, and his wife, Ivy Ifeoma, triggered a series of talks on social media over a video of their interaction that made the rounds.

The celebrity couple recently went live together on Instagram, and they were seen throwing banter at each other.

Fans react as Paul Okoye's wife Ivy asks him rude question. Photos: @iamkingrudy, @ivy_zenny

However, things took an interesting turn when the singer’s much younger wife asked him a question that many people would have considered rude.

In the viral clip, Ivy and Paul Okoye were arguing about him reducing her steeze while on live, and it led to the young wife asking the singer if he was crazy.

She said:

“Shey u dey craze ni?”

However, Paul seemed unfazed by what his younger wife had said and he adjusted accordingly to what she was correcting him about. See the video below:

Netizens react as Ivy Ifeoma asks Paul Okoye rude question

Many Nigerians soon reacted to the video and they had interesting things to say. Many of them marvelled over Paul PSquare’s reaction to his young wife’s words. Read some of their comments below:

Riddy_06:

“Gen z and disrespect na 5&6 if you complain they call you old skool or you’re not woke… as she dey insult me naso me too dey give ham back and we’re all happy .”

Call_me_kim19:

“He looks happy thou.”

Welmeme_pie:

“They look so happy together, keep that your hate for your heart nobody wants to know.”

Meeeemezues:

“"Shey you dey craze ni" from gen Z na cruise, the same phrase from matured woman na bad character.”

Finesofty:

“I told my hubby u re a goat, as we were joking the guy change am for me say , na so disrespect dey start abi na old man I marry???”

Paul Okoye serenades lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Psquare, aka Rude Boy, showed that he was every bit of a romantic after he showered his girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma with love and attention at Tunde Ednut's birthday party.

In a video from the event, the music star was seen singing one of his popular love songs to Ivy Ifeoma.

His young girlfriend, who stood by his side, appeared very shy. She covered her face at intervals and smiled shyly at the public display of affection.

Source: Legit.ng