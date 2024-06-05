Controversial social media personality Saida Boj has shown once again that she isn't someone who can easily be bullied

Her recent response to Paul PSquare's comment about her has gone viral as she questions the integrity of the singer's new wife, Ivy Ifeoma

Saida Boj blasted King Rudy for leaving his ex-wife, Anita, to settle down with a 22-year-old who is half his age

Fast-rising social media personality Sarah Idaji Onoje, aka Saida Boj, has finally responded to some of the comments made about her by ace singer Paul Okoye of the PSquare.

In a lengthy comment on her Instagram page, Saida Boj slammed Paul Okoye for coming for her without evaluating his current marital status.

Outspoken social media personality Saida Boj claps back at Paul Okoye of the PSquare over his comments about her destroying the lives of young ladies. Photo credit: @iamkingrudy/@saidaboj

Source: Instagram

Saida noted in her post that Paul Okoye's recent marriage to his new wife, Ivy Ifeoma, was nothing compared to what she has been advocating for.

She stated that Ivy married him because of his wealth. Saida noted that Ivy Ifeoma is as much a golddigger as herself.

"Why did u leave Anita?" Saida Boj queries

The social media commentator noted in her post that Paul Okoye betrayed his wife, Anita Okoye, who was there with him when he was a nobody, only to settle with a golddigger.

Saida Boj described Paul Okoye's ex-partner, Anita, as an "understanding wife" who got betrayed.

The comments by Saida came barely seven days after Paul Okoye tied the knot with Ivy Ifeoma.

Read the lengthy response below:

Reactions trailed Saida Boj's response

Here are some of the comments that trailed Saida Boj's response to King Rudy's statement about her:

@officialbblessingceo:

"Bill him we stand no shaking."

@gurl_likebella:

"Let’s be honest. Ivy wouldn’t have married him, if he was a phone repairer."

@thec_la_:

"But if we’re to be fair…… He shouldn’t be talking on this Matter at all."

@amakabenz_:

"This are valid points. She finished him."

@jezmy___:

"That part she said his ex wife was understanding wetin she gain took me out."

@prettylisa_007:

"If you live in a glass house don't throw stones."

@melanin__ruth:

"But she’s right though it’s clear that girl married him cos of his money."

@chefsident:

"Social media annoys me cause where this girl wan see Paul for real life talk this thing to him face?"

@creamy_chelsi_:

"Rude boy no suppose talk for the matter at all."

@evacomedytv_:

"Low key she’s right ify baby definitely married for Money."

@ebonnycollectionz:

"E be like I wan agree with Saida with this ooo."

Paul Okoye appreciates his ex-wife Anita

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye and his estranged wife Anita Okoye made an interesting spectacle online during the Mother's Day celebration.

The PSquare member, who has a good relationship with the mother of his children, made a special post for her on the eventful day.

Anita, in response to the heartwarming message, made known her feelings as the post made headlines.

Source: Legit.ng