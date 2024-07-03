Davido’s Chioma Intentionally Grinds Him on Dancefloor, Video Trends: “We Don Confirm She Be Baddie”
- Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke and his newly wedded wife Chioma gave netizens a new topic to dwell on
- Only a few days after their lavish traditional wedding, the celebrated lovebirds were seen having a good time
- A viral video showed the musician and his woman having a moment on a dancefloor, fans noted the difference from their other dance clips
Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his newlywedded wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, have people talking online following a recent hangout.
The couple who recently had a blast wedding ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, were seen having a private moment at a party.
In the viral clip, Chioma intentionally placed her bum on Davido’s groin area as she paddled her waist in the direction she wanted it to move.
The musician was seen enjoying the sensual body movements until he burst out in laughter, and his wife followed suit.
Watch the video below:
Davido and Chioma’s dance causes stir
Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:
hini95divaa:
"Confirm she sabi do true true."
dooleyfrosh:
"definition of good baddie."
johncap2020:
"Davido no lie she Sabi do."
effedeborah:
"Chioma is a good bad girl."
adeagboyetundee:
"No peace for single people this year."
bhad_of_lagos_bhaddie_:
"Body still Dey sweet them."
polybankz1708:
"She go sabi do true true."
interiorby_floxy:
"David don spoil this girl finish."
olarichie_otf:
"This chioma will sabi 4uck true true."
jayempire_10:
"She sabi do you people think davido is lying abi,see how she’s using her ikebe to hit of davido’s amu,Give then chefchi."
officialchic_chi:
"Wrap it up OBO we know say you don privatise Ashawo."
Drama as Davido cries out over dollars sprayed at his wedding: “Picker don turn overnight millionaire”
hey_kkime:
"Omo men are funny people . So David has somebody that’s a “good bad “ bitchh to himself alone , and still went down with Anita ?? . Omo."
Davido caught looking at Chioma's behind
Legit.ng also recently reported that Davido spurred more excitement around his wedding ceremony to Chioma.
A motion photograph taken during Chioma's pink-themed bridal shower showed the moment the musician stared at his wife's behind.
OBO, as he is fondly called, seemed lost in thought, with his eyes glued to the fleshy physical features of his woman.
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.