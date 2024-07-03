Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke and his newly wedded wife Chioma gave netizens a new topic to dwell on

Only a few days after their lavish traditional wedding, the celebrated lovebirds were seen having a good time

A viral video showed the musician and his woman having a moment on a dancefloor, fans noted the difference from their other dance clips

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his newlywedded wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, have people talking online following a recent hangout.

The couple who recently had a blast wedding ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, were seen having a private moment at a party.

In the viral clip, Chioma intentionally placed her bum on Davido’s groin area as she paddled her waist in the direction she wanted it to move.

The musician was seen enjoying the sensual body movements until he burst out in laughter, and his wife followed suit.

Davido and Chioma’s dance causes stir

Davido caught looking at Chioma's behind

Legit.ng also recently reported that Davido spurred more excitement around his wedding ceremony to Chioma.

A motion photograph taken during Chioma's pink-themed bridal shower showed the moment the musician stared at his wife's behind.

OBO, as he is fondly called, seemed lost in thought, with his eyes glued to the fleshy physical features of his woman.

