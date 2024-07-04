Kemi Olunloyo's son Richkjt has responded to a letter actress Iyabo Ojo penned to him and his sibling

Richkjt, in a tweet that has since gone viral, turned down Iyabo Ojo's assistance as he urged her to focus on his mum

Netizens have widely applauded Kemi Olunloyo's son's response to the Nollywood actress

One of the sons of Investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo and singer Richkjt has backed his mother amid her ongoing beef with Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

Recall that Iyabo, amid her exchange with Kemi, wrote a letter to her sons in which she urged them to forgive their mother over the claims that they disowned her.

Kemi Olunloyo’s son says he and his autistic brother love their mother. Credit: @kemiolunloyo @iyaboojofespris

Kemi Olunloyo's son replies Iyabo Ojo

In response, Richkjt debunked claims that he and his brother, who is autistic, were not on good terms with their mother.

He stated that his autistic brother doesn't have a social media page, adding that the claims that they disowned their mum were from a cloned page.

The singer also turned down Iyabo's assistance to support their family, asking her to focus on their mum and leave him and his sibling out of their drama.

He wrote:

"Madam Iyabo Ojo: Pls address our mom Dr Kemi Olunloyo and not her sons. My autistic brother is not on social media let alone posting from his cloned page as disowning her, something clarified in 2019. We love our mom and we have our own struggles. We don’t need your help. Thx."

See his tweet below:

What netizens are saying about Kemi Olunloyo's son's response

While some netizens applauded his response, others slammed him for weighing into his mum's beef with Iyabo Ojo. See some of the comments below:

demsag2:

"Very matured response to a street lady."

goodnews_1234567890:

"This iyabo ojo is becoming a mẽñace but her gülliblê fans won’t see it. as for me She has no moral standards to even advise anyone given the amount of scandäł she was involved in during her career in the movie industry."

legaltender001:

"I think Iyabo lost her prestige."

prettiest_uni_9ja_girls:

"I think Iyabo needs help at dis stage. Luv the way he defended his mom."

the_real_smallie_:

"If Iyabo never jam her type, she nor go rest."

Morayo Brown encourages Iyabo Ojo

In another report, Morayo Brown expressed her love for Iyabo Ojo on social media.

According to the media personality, she only sees the Nollywood actress as a woman with noble intentions whose actions have been misconstrued.

Morayo assured Iyabo Ojo that many women from all over the world were also sending her love.

