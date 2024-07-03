Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has continued to clap back at her detractors on social media

Shortly after Kemi Olunloyo echoed the claims made by VeryDarkMan about the actress, Iyabo Ojo penned a letter to her sons

Iyabo Ojo’s response was trailed by interesting reactions, with many netizens rolling with laughter over what she had to say

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has fired back at Kemi Olunloyo after the journalist made negative claims about her.

Recall that after controversial critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, lambasted Iyabo Ojo after Davido and Chioma’s wedding, Kemi Olunloyo took to social media to lend her voice to the matter.

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo fires back at Kemi Olunloyo.

Source: Instagram

The controversial journalist echoed VDM's claims about the actress, and she has now received a response.

Iyabo Ojo writes open letter to Kemi Olunloyo’s sons

On her official Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo wrote a letter to Kemi Olunloyo’s children. In the message, she sympathised with the young men for their mother’s actions and pleaded with them to come together to support her.

According to Iyabo Ojo, despite Kemi Olunloyo’s sons being born to different fathers, they needed to unite to care for their mum, especially the first son, who had already disowned her.

In another part of the letter, the Nollywood star expressed her deep pity for Kemi Olunloyo and vowed to keep her in her prayers. She also encouraged the journalist to reach out to her for financial assistance if she needed any.

See Iyabo Ojo’s post below:

Netizens react as Iyabo Ojo replies Kemi Olunloyo

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens about Iyabo Ojo’s letter to Kemi Olunloyo’s sons. Read them below:

Bigmj.izunna:

“Iyabo too local abeg na everything she go respond to nawa o.”

Tomi_colorsways':

“Involve family in conversations, starts to foaming in the mouth when they come for her.”

whoyarn:

“Is this sincere or sarcasm.”

_temxx:

“This one sweet me.”

Badgalci04:

“ Iyabo too stubborn.”

zeezeekelani:

“Iyabo is a coward.”

Zayxon_tech:

“Iyabo ojo should stop all of this already, she is too grown to be doing a back and forth with people online.”

augustee_na:

“Lol I actually like this write up.”

wives_and_mothers:

“Omo. Aunty Iyabo, this come back loud.”

ego__oyibo280:

“A well needed prayer! I hope they listen to you and truly forgive her cos kem kem ko normal ra ra.”

eky.luv:

“Intelligence at its peak nice one.”

most_beautiful_makeovers:

“Wahala…that’s how you do it .”

Morayo Brown encourages Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian media personality Morayo Brown has shown love to Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo on social media.

VDM’s smear campaign against the actress unearthed some known figures, such as Kemi Olunloyo, Sonia Ogiri, and others, who used the opportunity to also lambaste Iyabo Ojo.

According to the media personality, she only sees the Nollywood actress as a woman with noble intentions whose actions have been misconstrued. Morayo assured Iyabo Ojo that many women from all over the world were also sending her love.

