Nigerian online figure Mandy Kiss has shared with her fans why she decided to cover up her Naira Marley tattoo

It is no news that Mandy was an ardent lover of the Marlian label loss back in the day, to the point that she got an image of him tatted on her thing and chest

In a recent interview with Egungun of Lagos, Mandy gave a reason why she decided it was time to cover it up

Nigerian content creator Mandy Kiss, whose real name is Mandy Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, shared a part of her life that is unknown to many.

The social media personality revealed why she decided to cover a tattoo of Azeez Fashol, aka Naira Marley, that she had drawn on her thighs with a flower.

Mandy Kiss shares her past and more with Egungun. Credait: @therealmandykiss, @nairamarley

This revelation came to light during an interview with the content creator Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, better known as Egungun of Lagos.

According to her statement, when Egungun of Lagos asked her about it, she noted that it prevented her from finding love.

She also said she would not want to do anything that would tarnish her image a few years from now, hence her decision to cover it up with a flower.

Mandy also shared that whatever she says online is only for Gram as she has a distinct personality from that.

"People are hypocrites" - Mandy Kiss

She stated that she received severe backlash online from hypocritical users. Mandy Kiss shared that so many of them know that whatever she does online is a "cruise," but they come for her regardless.

According to her, most of them do worse things behind closed doors.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions to Mandy Kiss' interview

@great_opeyemipopson:

"To be honest I don miss that her olosho content."

@manarisia_1:

"Sweet girl in real life she’s too shy."

@taiwo.olowu.378:

"Before you judge someone make sure you re 101 perfect."

@churchbanks101:

"Did she say three of her boyfriends."

@omini_know_west__:

"All I understand in her voice is that she is regretting her past already because nobody wlll went to take her serious please let help fight depression for her."

@aguma_tha_great:

"Life go teach u wetin dem no teach u for school."

@odunola_foluke_ojo:

"The way we judge each other as if we're all saint dey baffle me."

Controversial influencer and former adult model Mandy Kiss has stopped being a Naira Marley fan after Mohbad's death.

In a new development, she went online to lament getting a tattoo of Naira Marley's face on her lap.

Mandy Kiss also shared a video showing the moment she removed the tattoo while expressing regret about getting it in the first place.

