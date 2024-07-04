Nigerians have reacted severally to the most recent revelation from uprising musician Bloody Civilian

She played a game with her friends, Fave, Genoveva and Susan, where they revealed their secrets

To the surprise of many, Bloody revealed her own secret to be that she is jealous of the success of one of her colleagues

Nigerian fast-rising music star and record producer Bloody Civilian, whose real name is Emoseh Khamofu, has caught the attention of online users following what he said.

The singer, who recently gave accolades to Wizkid, had a sleepover with her friends, Fave, Genoveva, and Susan Pwajok, the host. They had the best time of their lives and played many games.

Bloody Civilian discloses she would love to be in Shallipopi's shoes. Credit: @bloody_civ, @theycallmeshallipopi

One of their games required that they spill some of their secrets, and they had a go at it. All was well until it was time for Bloody's secret to be read out.

"Shallipopi lives the life I deserve" - Bloody

Bloody Civilian did not hold her breath before blurting out that she was jealous of the success of Benin-born singer Crown Uzama, professionally called Shallipopi.

Her jealousy stems from her idea that Shallipopi lives the life she deserves. Although many applauded her for speaking her mind, others thought she might simply fancy the young singer.

Watch Bloody Civilian here:

Shallipopi is a Nigerian musician who stormed the limelight with his breakthrough hit track, Elon Musk, released in 2023.

He has collaborated with industry giants such as Victony, Rema, and Odumodublvck, to name a few.

Reactions to Bloody Civilian's Confession

See how people commented below:

@oba__fargo:

"She’s literally crushing on the guy not jealous."

@bonnkeee:

"Imagine you’re jealous of him cause he’s living the life that you deserve imagine."

@barbie_bold:

"U go gat come from Edo state."

@omo.sefe__:

"She probably has a crush on him."

@djmagicbeatz:

"At least she’s being honest."

@folaj.mi:

"Una gather put in the same effort and hustle ????"

@cometh_quinci2:

"Shaili, with his weed right now, maintaining his sneeze."

@bigmansagram:

"He's living the life you deserve???? See, foolish talk. The dude has been living the life way before he blew up."

Bloody Civilian Stunned by Wizkid’s Influence

Bloody Civilian has reacted to the geometric rise in her followers' numbers after Wizkid posted her on his Instastory.

The upcoming singer, who previously had 91k followers, has gained thousands of followers in the last few hours.

Bloody Civilian was among the Nigerian artists Wizkid named his favourite, stirring reactions.

