Shade Ladipo has made a post which some fans claimed was addressed to Sharon Ooja and other celebrities who got marriage lately

In her post, she noted that they shouldn't be in a haste to change their names on their legal document after marriage

Netizens took tom the comment section to react to the post as they shared their hots takes about it

Influencer and public speaker, Shade Ladipo, has sparked massive reactions after she gave her two cents to ladies, like Sharon Ooja and others who just got married.

According to the lady, who likes calling out celebrities, it was better for ladies not to change their maiden names on a legal document immediately after marriage.

She noted that they have worked so hard over the years to build their brands and earn their name, hence they should take their time before they change their names.

Shade Lapido shares takes about changing name after marriage. Photo credit @shadeladipo

Ladipo shares experience

Sharing her experienced in the post, Ladipo noted that she didn't change her name immediately and fans would see her father and acknowledge him because of her brand.

The influencer appreciated herself for not jumping to her legal document on time because she has built her brand and name for over 20 years.

Despite her advice, fans were not pleased with her, and they reprimanded her in the comments section.

Recall that Oladipo had reacted after Sharon Ooja got married to her lover of two and half years.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Ladipo's post about marriage

Reactions have trailed the post made by the public speaker. Here are some of the comments below:

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"If this isn’t projecting your fears on others, I don’t know what it is! Marriage is beautiful, no be everybody go marry agbako. Know this!"

@ameena_t:

"You sef rest like you no get your own story make nobody dey do like na dem get sense pass…everybody go dey alright las las."

@chinnyonyianebo:

"Can they allow this lady enjoy her marriage. Now I understand why some celebrities prefer hiding their spouse/partner. Someone said peace of mind won finish Ruth Kadiri."

@dave_uc_jnr_94:

"Why Sharon marriage dey pepper una for body?"

@_honeyricci_:

"These people are jobless walahi."

@queenilicious_:

"Jesus!!! Can this girl just breathe??? Haba!"

@nguseerjoy:

"You people should please allow this girl breathe. Haba, Nigeria my country."

@smurfamy:

"But Adesuwa changed her own less than 2 months on her Instagram na, I no see all this advice then o! Also what makes you think she is changing it on legal documents just yet? Instagram na cruise, its not a legal document na."

@ja.mean:

"Can you guys move on already, what's wrong with people and minding their business."

@houseofsharonbusinessworld:

"She’s right. I don’t know how else to say she’s right."

Shade Ladipo shares her story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Ladiopo had inspired members of the online community after sharing her grass-to-grace story.

She relocated to Canada in 2020, and revealed how she worked as a cleaner for months before finding another job that made her afford a property there.

Nigerians on social media had mixed reactions about the story.

Source: Legit.ng