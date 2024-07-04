Kemi Olunloyo has opened up on how actress Iyabo Ojo supported her financially with a certain amount

According to the journalist, Iyabo claimed to be a philanthropist but wanted the world to know about it

She said that she didn't find it comfortable and compared her to another person who gave her money

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, got some netizens irked after she said that Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, gave her N100k and wanted her to post it online.

Kemi Olunloyo slams Iyabo Ojo for asking her to post the N100k she gave her. Image credit: @officialkemiolunloyom @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

She noted that Iyabo intended to let the world know that she gave her money and she was not cool with it.

Kemi, known for several controversies, compared the movie star to a popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, who gave her N100k while her company gave her N400k.

According to her, Linda gave her the money while she was in prison though she did not need it. She added that Linda did not ask her to post her philanthropic gesture.

Some people shaded Kemi for collecting money from others and sounding as if she did not need it.

Others simply noted that the actress was being kind when she gave her the money and there was no point in dragging her for it.

Watch Kemi's video below:

Reactions trail Kemi's video

Several Instagram users have commented on Kemi's video. Legit.ng has shared some of the reactions below:

@doughcater:

"But at least she gave you what you couldn’t give to yourself."

@sweetylyx_official:

"So Iyabo has helped you too? That’s why you’re dragging her when she didn’t even do anything to you."

@iamestelauda:

"So you have even collected money from her?"

@yuljudy4eva:

"Beggar with a choice."

@chimarkofficial:

"Now that you have said it, you don even do more than posting sef."

@luvken1629:

"You are always collecting 100k, don't you give to people too?"

@iampk_planet:

"After giving you her money and you still dragging her unprovoked, you aren’t a good woman Aunty Kemi. You no try at all."

@ginaamak:

"Linda Ikeji gave you 100k, yet you made caricature of her when she was pregnant....Kemi you no well abeg!"

Iyabo Ojo shows ‘love’ to Kemi Olunloyo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo had continued to clap back at her detractors on social media.

Shortly after Kemi Olunloyo echoed the claims made by VeryDarkMan about the actress, she penned a letter to her sons.

Iyabo Ojo’s response was trailed by interesting reactions, with many netizens rolling with laughter over what she had to say.

Source: Legit.ng