Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy made it to the frontline of blogs recently after a video of him saw him angry

The Mavin leader was captured at the moment he was scolding popular online content creator Layi Wasabi

While the vents that followed up after seem to have remained unknown, netizens took to various social media to share interesting reactions

Nigerian music executive Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, raised eyebrows recently on social media after a video captured him in a tense state.

The record label owner was seen scolding fast-rising online content creator Layi Wasabi. The viral clip began during the altercation, with the Mavin CEO threatening to beat the comedian.

Layi Wasabi and Don Jazzy trended online. Credit: @layiwasabi, @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy was heard saying to Layi Wasabi, "I will beat you."

After lashing out at Layi, Don Jazzy immediately left the scene, leaving the skit maker and others who tried to pacify the situation.

Legit.ng has yet to obtain the full details surrounding the viral footage, but netizens have taken to various platforms to express their concerns.

Watch the video below:

Don Jazzy spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hypemanoniru:

"Abi na skit? Don jazzy no dey vex oo."

cherish__tita:

"He don use height intimidate the man."

wuraaola_art:

"Nothing you fit tell me, na skit be this if you beat Layi, wetin go con remain for him body?? We make art."

flower__bwoy:

"Anytime u ask baba why him never marry."

makavelli230:

"Walahi na skit ! Donjazzy no dey vex."

ogmorefundz:

"This na acting nau, those na una dey mislead people for this country."

cenchihairfactory:

"@donjazzy ABEG don’t be angry with him come and be@t me instead and bl@w my left eyes pls so that from dere me go join malvin record even if na to Dey follow Ayra me go just Dey shout ye ye ye ye ye."

Don Jazzy fires back at X user

Jazzy made headlines for interacting with his fans on Elon Musk's X.

Recall that a while ago, Don Jazzy was in an online battle with his junior colleague, Wizkid, who had called him an influencer. This stemmed from something one of his label signees, Ladipoe, had tweeted.

On Wednesday, June 26, an X user, identified as Ugbede, slammed the producer on the platform. She accused him of being everywhere and always following Instagram baddies.

Source: Legit.ng