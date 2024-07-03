Portable Zazu, in a recent video, has opened up on the warning socialite Sam Larry issued to him

The Zeh Nation boss, who revealed Naira Marley and Sam Larry have forgiven him, also spoke about the viral car case that got him arrested

Portable Zazu warned Nigerian netizens against making allegations against people online, a comment which spurred reactions

Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has hinted that he was recently invited by the police and appealed to Nigerians to be careful of what they say online.

The Zeh Nation boss dropped a diss song titled Alimi, in which he said, 'Life is full of Sam Larry.' He also revealed that the socialite and singer Naira Marley had forgiven him.

He, however, disclosed that Naira Marley begged Sam Larry on his behalf as the latter warned him against calling his name on social media.

"Sam Larry say make I no dey call him name for online again, say I dey spoil him name, I beg him to let me use my glory" Portable said in video.

The Zazu crooner also revealed he had settled the viral car case that got him arrested after he scaled over a gate in an attempt to escape.

“I have settled my car case, Naira Marley and Sam Larry have forgiven me same as IG of police, the police are online watching people talking anyhow," he said.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions

Naira Marley, Sam Larry dance to Zazu's diss song

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Naira Marley and his associate Sam Larry shunned their haters by dancing to Portable’s diss song.

The song seemed to have been edited by a disk jockey to play at a faster beat as the two stars danced to it.

