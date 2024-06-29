Sharon Ooja's wedding is coming shortly after the decorated Chivido, and so many social media users and fans of the actress are overjoyed

The bride gave sweet goodie boxes to her bridesmaids while also giving a mini-speech about them

Odogwu Silencer's wife noted that each of them had made a significant impact in her life, and that was why their gifts were personalised

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja made a beautiful bride on June 27 when she wedded her billionaire husband, Ugo Nwoke.

Video from her gorgeous wedding hall reception made the rounds online, leaving fans and netizens with no choice but to compare it to all other recent celebrity marriages.

Sharon Ooja prays for bridesmaids as she gifts them in style. Credit: @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Many beautiful pictures have circulated on the internet. However, fans are ready to see what the bride would look like in her white wedding dress.

On the morning of her big day, Sharon Ooja addressed her bridesmaids as she gifted them gift boxes specially curated for each.

"I love you" - Sharon Ooja tells bridesmaids

The actress revealed that she wrote a note in each box, alongside a Bible, which she personally signed, among other things.

Sharon, now Mrs Nwoko, appreciated them for playing significant roles in her life at different points in time.

The bride assured her minds of her everlasting love for them and promised their bond would never be broken.

It was such an emotional moment that the maid struggled with tears.

Watch the beautiful clip here:

Another video shows Sharon's best friend, Bisola Aiyeola, opening her box with great anticipation.

See how Nigerians reacted to Bisola's video

Legit.ng compiled some comments below:

@klassic_ella_:

"Bisola is the best bridesmaids of the year."

@khemmie_:

"Bisola’s happiness is contagious! I love it!!!"

@nwanyibuego:

"I love it when brides appreciates her bridesmaids, it's not easy showing up for you."

@the_funmeeey:

"Bisola is that friend everyone needs in their corner fr fr."

@fowowegold:

"Billionaire wife for a reason."

@harmoneyofficial_:

"Na bisola be the cubana chief Priest of This wedding."

Stella Dimoko apologises to Sharon ooja

Meanwhile, Stella Dimoko Korkus has publicly apologised to Sharon Ooja after she made a bold claim about the actress' wedding.

The controversial blogger caused a buzz online after she claimed Sharon Ooja is the 4th wife to her husband, Ugo Nwoke.

Stella Dimoko Korkus' claim went viral hours before the actress' wedding and saw people dragging the Blogger.

