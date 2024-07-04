Talented Nigerian actress and movie producer Ruth Kadiri has expressed her love for her acting craft

In a recent post shared through her official Instagram page, Ruth Kadiri unfurled her desire to change the pattern of things

According to the post, she's building a brand that is about longevity and would change the way Nigerian Cinema operates

Ruth Kadiri, a renowned Nigerian movie producer and actress, has shocked her fans with her recent post about her work and love for it.

The mother-of-two, who recently gave her fans a peek into the behind-the-scenes of her life in an interview, shared a lengthy post on IG.

Ruth Kidiri reassures her fans of the quality of her movies. Credit: @ruthkadiri

"You'll watch because you trust me" - Ruth

She spoke about her plans to change the culture of Nigerian cinema and build a long-lasting brand that would never compromise on value.

Ruth Kadiri confidently remarked that viewers would have no choice but to watch her movies because they trust her.

"The way my brain functions!!!! I ask myself what would become of my BRAND if I had no promotional help from someone!!! Truthfully I don’t bank on anyone so when you choose not to offer help I’m really not bothered. I’ll change the pattern in Nigerian cinema I promise you all! You’ll Wacth my movie not because someone begged you to Wacth it! But because you Trust ME!"

Speaking of the type of brand she would love to build, Ruth said:

"I’m here to build a brand of longevity that definitely doesn’t require constant begging! I Ruth kadiri isn’t in a hurry don’t worry about that! Building a solid structure is all I’m about! So when you see that opening credit that has my eye on it! You know your money / data is never gonna be wasted!!!!"

See Ruth Kadiri's post here:

Reactions to Ruth Kadiri's post

Ruth Kadiri caused her fans and social media users to make comments on her recent post. Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@uchennannanna:

"That’s the spirit of an achiever."

@fabjewels_official:

"That’s the spirit. I love this. This exactly is soooo me."

@anisleekbeddings_interiors:

"I love this. We love you so much."

@ebukaonuma:

"To a woman who know and believe in her self."

@chidi_dike_officialfanpage:

"We believe in you mama."

@omacouturebridals:

"I’m stuck with u forever, best in the game."

@georginaibeh:

"You set the pace dearie."

Ruth Kadiri drags govt over absence of vaccines

Ruth Kadiri has made her grievance known after visiting a hospital to get vaccines for her children.

The film star said her nurse told her that the immunisations had not been available for more than a year since she started going there.

She called out the government, and in reaction, the government asked the movie star to provide the name and location of the place so they could take up the case.

Source: Legit.ng