Kemi Olunloyo has replied Iyabo Ojo in a video and made some revelation about the actress and her daughter

Ojo had written a memo to Olunloyo's children and informed them to come pick their mother after she dragged the actress

In her video, Olunloyo claimed the actress was suffering from multiple personality and should be the one on medication, she also made more revelation about her

The ongoing feud between Iyabo Ojo and Kemi Olunloyo seemed not to be coming to an end anytime soon.

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo had written to Olunloyo's children after she blasted her because of Verydarkman.

In a video made by Olunloyo, she made some daring claims about the actress and her daughter.

According to her, Ojo allegedly dated Naira Marley and her daughter was also allegedly in a relationship with the Marlian boss too at the same time.

Olunloyo warns Iyabo Ojo

In the recording, Olunloyo issued a warning to Ojo about her children. She said that the actress should keep her kids off her mouth.

She further stated that her account number had been made public a while ago for urgent N2k from her fans.

Olunloyo reads Ojo's letter

The retired journalist read Ojo's letter to her children. She took time to analyse the long note as she replied each of the actress's claims.

Recall that Olunloyo's children also replied Ojo's letter.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail Olunloyo's video to the movie star

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the retired journalist. Here are some of the comments below:

@festusadelana:

"Hmmm...Your IQ is higher than Einstein's IQ?"

@mc_saintly:

"What are polite and mature reply. Education is not a scam. The accent for me. Nice one Dr. Kemi."

@damilare_sam11:

"You be correct person mummy Olunloyo."

@verybrownprettywoman:

"Iyabo ojo is an old Olosho don’t mind her Dr. kemi."

@fola.adamu:

"Iyabo is a caused person and will be disgraced out of social media cos she is a bad influence on the youth."

@queenemmy52:

"Dr Kemi you are the best , see the way she talks whaooo it's sweet me to my bone.'

@judith.ora:

"Dr kemi keep the burning that woman will understand the hard way."

@queenee_mj_elizabeth:

"Dr kemo, more wisdom ma."

@williamspatriks:

"I agree iyabo has multiple personality.. 100 percent correct."

@addaezze64:

"Dr Kemi!!"

@am_mopoly:

"God bless you ma justice for Mohbad."

Kemi Olunloyo taunts Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng had reported that Olunloyo, in a trending video, described Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh as failed actresses as she seemingly defended Verydarkman.

The popular journalist accused Ojo of spamming blogs with evidence of VDM.

She also made a bold claim about some Nollywood actresses' affairs with prominent figures in the country

