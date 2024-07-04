Nigerian uprising content creator Flower Boy has shared an exciting post with his fans on Instagram

The content creator, whose real name is Robson Bassey, shared the image of the new house he built for his mother

He noted that it was a promise that he made and endured that he lived up to it, which prompted his fans to hail him

Godspower Robson Bassey, aka Flowerboy, a Nigerian content creator, has shared his latest achievement with his social media family, and they are so pleased.

The comedian announced online that he had just built a house for his mother, just like he promised.

Content Creator Flowerboy warms hearts as he builds a house for Mum. Credit: @realfireboy

Source: Instagram

He further detailed how his childhood with his parents and brother was and how they were homeless at a point in their lives.

"My parents were chased out" - Flowerboy

Speaking about his humble beginnings, Flowerboy shared the heartbreaking story of what led him to make a promise to build a house for his mother.

He said they lived with his uncle for a while, but eventually, his family was ejected from the house.

Flowerboy wrote:

"My dad has called me to decide of an uncompleted building two weeks back and told me look at this house. This is not our house told me a story of how he gave his life into smoking and doing up different things and he ended up staying at my uncle‘s place with his wife, which is not right.

"I was still very little, but I was listening to him, so particularly, I knew what was happening. My father and my mother had been chased away from that house. I met my mom crying, and I made a promise to God, and I made a promise to myself."

See Flowerboy's post here:

How netizens reacted to Flowerboy's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@benthecheff:

"E con be like say Fathers no they enjoy anything hmmmmm."

@erudite115:

"This is also my plan for my mom but i already lost her last year."

@callme_fetty_:

"Why u no build upstairs for her? This isn’t fair."

@fxvwegba_:

"Congratulations to her, I understand what you explained there I feel it too."

@chekwasmichaels:

"Mehn, the caption is everything. Congratulations man."

@beebeemonday:

"Congratulations na Man U be."

Source: Legit.ng