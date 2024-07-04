Content Creator Flowerboy Builds House for Mum, Pens Emotional Post: "I Kept My Promise"
- Nigerian uprising content creator Flower Boy has shared an exciting post with his fans on Instagram
- The content creator, whose real name is Robson Bassey, shared the image of the new house he built for his mother
- He noted that it was a promise that he made and endured that he lived up to it, which prompted his fans to hail him
Godspower Robson Bassey, aka Flowerboy, a Nigerian content creator, has shared his latest achievement with his social media family, and they are so pleased.
The comedian announced online that he had just built a house for his mother, just like he promised.
He further detailed how his childhood with his parents and brother was and how they were homeless at a point in their lives.
"My parents were chased out" - Flowerboy
Speaking about his humble beginnings, Flowerboy shared the heartbreaking story of what led him to make a promise to build a house for his mother.
He said they lived with his uncle for a while, but eventually, his family was ejected from the house.
Flowerboy wrote:
"My dad has called me to decide of an uncompleted building two weeks back and told me look at this house. This is not our house told me a story of how he gave his life into smoking and doing up different things and he ended up staying at my uncle‘s place with his wife, which is not right.
"I was still very little, but I was listening to him, so particularly, I knew what was happening. My father and my mother had been chased away from that house. I met my mom crying, and I made a promise to God, and I made a promise to myself."
Man builds his mum a house
One legal professional showed his mother appreciation in the most touching way by building her a dream home.
The man told people that he had to get a house for his mother because she took care of him for years.
People were touched by his story about how hard his beloved mom worked to secure him a good future.
Source: Legit.ng
