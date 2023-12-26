A Nigerian man has put smiles on the faces of his parents by gifting them a new house which has been furnished

The man posted a video of the house on TikTok, where he also thanked God for the ability to complete it

He also showed the old, small house that his parents were staying in before he built them the new one

A man has been praised by social media users after he built a new house for his mother and father.

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man sang praise to God for the ability to complete and furnish the building.

The man moved his parents to a new house. Photo credit: TikTok/@jeffswizzy.

The video shows the old house in which the man's father and mother used to live before he built a new one for them.

The old house looked small, but now, Jeff Swizzy's parents have a much bigger building to themselves.

Reactions as man builds new house for his parents

Mr never give up said:

"Fun fact. the dad might still choose to stay in the old house while your mum will swiftly pack into the new house."

@EmmaGodwin commented:

"If you like build mansion my dad go still choose the old. That man no dey hear word."

@mercycandy said:

"I wish I can just build the old one for my parents."

@Kel said:

"How much can get this type of house done."

@nonso tobias181 said:

"Congratulations. One day by God's grace, I will build for my mom."

