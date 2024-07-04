Wizkid has penned a moving message to his late mother on Morayo Balogun on her first posthumous birthday

The music star, who was emotional, expressed how much he missed his mum and how his life had become empty without her

Many of the music star's fans and supporters have rallied around him to give him emotional support, while others pen tributes to his mother

Nigerian international act Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid broke down online on Thursday, July 4, as he marked his mother, Morayo Balogun’s first posthumous birthday.

Wizkid expressed his grief as he shared how he felt celebrating his mum without her presence.

Wizkid says his life has been empty without his mum. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The singer, who revealed how much he missed his mother, stressed that nothing had changed since she died in 2023.

He said his life had been empty without her and prayed she continued to watch over him and his family.

Ahead of his upcoming album, Wizkid took to Twitter today to express his grief on the birthday of his late mother.

"Miss you everyday, first one without you here feels unreal. Nothing makes sense without you mama! Life is empty without you. Continue to watch over us! My heart is broken forever," he wrote.

Recalling his mother's memories, Wizkid said,

"Your smile is all a memory I will never forget. Your laugh! Your hugs and kisses. I miss you dearly!"

See his tweet below:

Wizkid also revealed his next album, Morayo, is the best he ever made.

See another tweet Wizkid shared below

Fans pen tribute to Wizkid's mum

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

JiddaGram:

"You’ll forever be in our hearts,thanks for giving us African Legend She lives on…."

wfheitingar:

"Nothing beats the love of a mother‼️"

Olamide0fficial:

"Happy birthday to her. Sending you love and strength. May God have mercy on her soul."

