Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo appears to be unbothered by the jabs thrown her way by online critic VeryDarkMan

VDM recently blasted the movie star, claiming she was trying so hard to compete with younger ladies

Iyabo Ojo responded to VDM with a new tag she gave herself online, and netizens reacted to it

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has remained undisturbed by controversial critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan.

The battle between the two public figures doesn’t seem likely to end soon, with both personalities firing shots at each other.

Fans ask to see VDM's mum after Iyabo Ojo's reply. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Just recently, VeryDarkMan claimed that Iyabo Ojo was trying hard to compete with GenZs and forcing herself to still remain in the game. He went on to share other lewd remarks about her private parts and how it had become powdery due to her old age. See his video below:

Iyabo Ojo gives herself a new name

Shortly after VDM’s video went viral, the movie star took to her Instagram page to respond subtly.

Iyabo Ojo shared a series of cool photos of herself dressed up like a GenZ baddie, and she accompanied them with a simple caption explaining her status. She wrote:

“GenMamiZ .”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Iyabo Ojo replies VDM

Iyabo Ojo’s new photos and response to VeryDarkMan triggered more interesting comments from Nigerians. Some of them challenged the dark man to share photos of his own mother. Read some reactions below:

carers_hub:

“She full ground. Genz leveled she Dey, mama level she Dey .”

shes__precious__:

“And that’s on period! Fine woman Wey set.”

Adaikwerre:

“Iyabo Na spec she's the queen Mother she truly is. .”

Its_mmacares2:

“I love her pettiness .”

dianamoposh:

“Omo she’s hot Abeg bring your mama come out make we see .”

Symply_lucia:

“Aunty iyabo is fine, oya snap your mama make we see.”

Iamcaliista:

“This lady’s so pretty .”

Mayorsoj:

“Never seen anyone beautifully razz the way she does it effortlessly… Portable in woman form .”

Sportfit_ronics:

“@verydarkblackman would like to see how your mum looks .”

Morayo Brown encourages Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian media personality Morayo Brown has shown love to Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo on social media.

VDM’s smear campaign against the actress unearthed some known figures, such as Kemi Olunloyo, Sonia Ogiri, and others, who used the opportunity to also lambaste Iyabo Ojo.

According to the media personality, she only sees the Nollywood actress as a woman with noble intentions whose actions have been misconstrued. Morayo assured Iyabo Ojo that many women from all over the world were also sending her love.

Source: Legit.ng