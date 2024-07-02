Nigerian singer Timaya’s babymama, Barbara, is making headlines over her curvy figure

A video made the rounds of the businesswoman dancing as she put her stature on display

Many netizens were pleased with what they saw as they praised her beauty

Nigerian singer Inetimi Timaya Odon’s babymama, Barbara Nwokolo, is in the news after her dancing video went viral.

The I Can’t Kill Myself crooner’s former partner was spotted dancing in a video compilation that was shared online.

Fans react to Timaya's babymama's body. Photos: @timaya, @superblachomes

Source: Instagram

In the Instagram post by @thetattleroomng, Barbara wore figure-hugging outfits on different occasions as she rolled her small waist and big backside in the clips.

The dark-skinned beauty seemed to move effortlessly in the videos as she continued to show off her curvy figure. See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react to video of Timaya’s babymama

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens about Timaya’s babymama’s body. Read some of them below:

cocomims:

“My baby❤️.”

__datpiscesgirl:

“She’s pretty. Living lowkey while chopping money.”

Marvi_234:

“God is amazing.”

The_poshlady:

“Timaya likes big, big things .”

Firstlad_y:

“Once they do bbl show off will start l thank l get ooo my Queens be happy with wht God gave u e get y press.”

orunnyanga:

“Funny enough, this was exactly what I used to call her in secondary school, future........ as if I knew.”

zeliantproperties:

“Barbie with the body .”

lyon_kitchen1:

“If them never turn back dem never dance finish this my gender ehn .”

babyfacefifi_:

“All this doesn’t keep a man.”

cici_tiwa:

“When Timaya sang Ukwu, This was what he was referring to.”

Terry G calls out Timaya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Terry G publicly called out Timaya for alleged unpaid royalties.

The street singer, also known as “Akpako Master”, refused to mince words as he expressed disgust at Timaya's action.

Aside from Timaya, Terry G worked with Wizkid, Skiibii and even fellow street pop singer Portable Zazu.

Source: Legit.ng