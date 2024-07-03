Davido's logistic manager Isreal has made a video in response to his former wife, who spilled some secrets about their crashed marriage

Sheila, his ex-wife had shared her regret about her marriage, she noted that the drama that surrounded her crashed marriage affected her

In his response to her interview, Isreal made a video where he danced, the lyrics were directed at her

Isreal Afeare, better known as Isreal DMW, Davido's logistic manager, has made a video which many claimed was directed at his former wife, Sheila Courage.

Legit.ng had reported that Courage, Isreal DMW's estranged wife, had granted an interview where she expressed her regrets about her marriage.

Replying her in a viral video, Isreal DMW was seen playing a diss track. The song asked why she was asking him for millions.

He was happily singing along as he said that he didn't send her and asked her to back off.

Isreal DMW dances to diss track

In the viral recording, the logistic manager was seen dancing joyfully as he vibed to the diss track.

He was tying a white towel around his waist as he continued to sing word for word while the diss track was playing.

Recall that Isreal DMW and Sheila's separation had turned controversial. At a point, Davido's logistic manager was heard laying curses on his ex-wife.

See the video here :

Reactions trail Isreal DMW's video about her ex-wife

Legit.ng compiled fans comments about the video made by Isreal DMW. Here are some below:

@eniekebi_tare:

"Juju is so petty."

@mimishair95:

"Juju never disappoint."

@yvonne_ix:

"He’s very childish."

@hef_hem4:

"If Davido take relationship advice from Israel e nogo marry Chioma."

@prettyglitzby_lisa:

"We have no choice but to love u juju."

@merritt_ofure:

"ThanknGod say pikin sef no dey.. the shape of ther both head no good."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Juju is in his happy ring bearer era! He is not ready to set ringlight to reply! ChividoIsreal2024."

@eye_opener232:

"JUJU no de disappoint."

@officialdaddygold:

"And I was just too busy looking for his comment."

@shes__precious__:

"I’ve been waiting for his response because I’m certain he’ll respond."

@ann_hearthrob:

"Just seeing ur ex husband without clothes online with all this foolery . Some things are to be grateful for."

