Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amara recently marked a milestone in their marriage

On their official social media pages, they shared a video to celebrate their twenty years together as a married couple

The romantic video warmed the hearts of many fans who recounted how their wedding was as big as Chivido many years ago

Nigerian football star Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amara Kanu’s love story has melted the hearts of fans as they celebrate their anniversary.

On July 3, 2024, the celebrity couple took to their official Instagram pages to mark their 20th wedding anniversary with a romantic video.

In the loved-up video, Amara was seen feeding Kanu with a fork after taking a bite from the food item. The couple then smiled for the camera. The clip was accompanied by a caption celebrating their love. It reads:

“Happy Anniversary my love @amarakanu and my God’s gift Amarachi and my everything and my Queen. ✨ God is our strength I THANK GOD #thankgod happy wedding Anniversary to mr & mrs KANU.cheers to more life together.”

Fans gush over Kanu Nwankwo and wife

Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amara's romantic display to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary warmed the hearts of netizens. Some recounted how their 2004 wedding was the talk of the town many years ago, comparing it to Davido and Chioma’s Chivido wedding.

Read some of their comments below:

Vonney.o:

“They both look amazing 21 years later.”

Nmaanny:

“And I attended their wedding at Concorde hotel in owerri… congratulations legend .”

chichi.michael:

“Happy anniversary mama your home will continue to flourish and experience all rest peace in Jesus name Amen.”

thevillagechef:

“Wow 21 years … how time flies … the wedding was like #chivido that year … it was all over the press. God continue to bless their union.”

precious___andrew:

“Their wedding calendar is still in our house till date…time really flies.”

dabeebarfashionessentials:

“Time indeed flies! What???”

Seeplaceswithada:

“This wedding that year! It was widely broadcasted and people started selling calendars and notebooks that had their pictures and wedding photos.”

hennycollectionz:

“This wedding I can't forget it, people were shouting the wife was 18years that she's too small for marriage .”

Tots_apparels:

“Through thick and thin, stronger together.”

